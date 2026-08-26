Himachal Disaster Management Authority conducts disaster preparedness training in Shimla school

The programme was organised under the guidance of Dr Pushpendra Rana, Director-cum-Special Secretary (Revenue, Disaster Management), Government of Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 23:17 IST
Himachal Disaster Management Authority conducts disaster preparedness training in Shimla school
HPSDMA conducted disaster preparedness training for students (Photo/HPSDMA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A hands-on disaster preparedness and emergency response training programme was conducted at Government Senior Secondary School, Sanjauli, Shimla, as part of the ongoing School Safety and Preparedness Programme being implemented by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). The programme was organised under the guidance of Dr Pushpendra Rana, Director-cum-Special Secretary (Revenue, Disaster Management), Government of Himachal Pradesh.

The training was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), led by Platoon Commander Sanjeev and his team, and coordinated by Dr Krishan Chand, Training and Capacity Building Specialist, HPSDMA. The programme focused on strengthening the disaster preparedness and emergency response capabilities of students and school staff.

The participants were trained in disaster awareness, the Drop-Cover-Hold technique during earthquakes, first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), emergency carrying and evacuation techniques, and early warning applications and tools. The SDRF team conducted practical demonstrations and hands-on exercises to help participants understand and practise essential emergency response techniques.

The programme was organised with the cooperation of school Principal Lokesh, the school staff and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Shimla. A total of 335 people participated in the training programme, including 300 students, 25 teaching staff members and 10 non-teaching staff members.

The HPSDMA said such initiatives are aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness at the school level by equipping students, teachers and school staff with the knowledge, practical skills and confidence required to respond effectively during emergencies and disasters. (ANI)

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