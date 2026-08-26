Assam CM meets Manohar Lal Khattar; discusses energy self-sufficiency, urban infrastructure

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar at his official residence here and held detailed discussions on the state's energy requirements, power infrastructure and urban development priorities. During the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the Union Minister of Assam's ambitious efforts towards achieving energy self-sufficiency while advancing pro-consumer reforms in the power sector. Discussions covered Assam's long-term electricity requirements and ways to ensure more rational utilisation of the state's power allocation from central generating stations.

The meeting also focused on strengthening the electricity distribution network in Guwahati, including the proposal for underground cabling to improve reliability, safety and the overall urban power infrastructure. The two leaders further discussed the better utilisation of natural gas for power generation in Assam, including issues relating to the availability and pricing of natural gas for gas-based power plants.

Sarma also discussed Assam's proposal under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF). The proposal seeks to support the development of an integrated urban space with a focus on healthcare, sports and climate-resilient infrastructure, keeping in view the state's growing urbanisation and emerging development needs. In a post on X following the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma said Assam was undertaking an "ambitious effort to achieve energy self-sufficiency while advancing pro-consumer reforms" and that the Union Minister had assured the state of the Ministry's "wholehearted backing" for the endeavour.

Sarma also said the two sides had a 'positive discussion' on Assam's proposal under the Urban Challenge Fund, through which the state aims to develop an integrated urban space focused on "healthcare, sports and climate-resilient infrastructure." Khattar, in his post on X, said the meeting involved 'detailed discussions' on important energy and urban development matters related to Assam. He said the discussions covered the state's "long-term electricity requirements," rationalisation of power allocated from central generating stations, underground cabling for strengthening electricity distribution in Guwahati, and the better utilisation and pricing of natural gas for gas-based power generation.

On the Urban Challenge Fund, Khattar said consultations were held on Assam's proposal, with discussions focusing on strengthening urban infrastructure in view of the state's 'growing urbanisation and development needs.' The Union Minister reiterated the Centre's commitment to supporting Assam, stating that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government was "fully committed to empowering Assam's energy and urban infrastructure and providing all possible cooperation."

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of the Centre and the Assam Government to advancing sustainable, resilient and consumer-oriented energy and urban infrastructure in the state. (ANI)