Tamil Nadu: Three of the seven Mayiladuthurai residents stranded in Nepal floods identified

The houses of three of the seven people from Mayiladuthurai district who were reportedly stranded in the floods in Nepal have been identified. Mayiladuthurai Tahsildar officials, on Wednesday, contacted their relatives and conducted inquiries. Although the families were informed by the Department of Non-Resident Tamils Welfare that the two individuals were safe, they expressed concern as they have been unable to contact them.

On August 23, a group of 57 people from various districts of Tamil Nadu travelled from Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on a pilgrimage to Tirukailaya-Manasarovar in three buses. They reportedly travelled from Kathmandu to different parts of Nepal this morning. Subsequently, reports emerged that all 57 tourists had been stranded due to sudden flooding in Nepal. Among the tourists, seven people from Mayiladuthurai district have been identified as Pushpalatha, Rathinakumar, Poonguzhali, Manimegalai, retired judge Sivanagnanam and Rajeshwari, all from Chetty Street in Mayiladuthurai, and Venkataraman from Karaianadu Thoppu Street in Mayiladuthurai.

Following the reports, Revenue Department officials began efforts to identify the residences of all seven people. Revenue officials, led by Mayiladuthurai Tahsildar Vijayaraghavan, met the relatives of Sivanagnanam at Chetty Street and conducted an inquiry. Officials also contacted the relatives of Venkataraman, a resident of Koranadu Thoppu Street, over the phone and made inquiries. The families said that officials from the Department of Non-Resident Tamils Welfare had informed them that both individuals were safe. However, they expressed concern as they have been unable to establish contact with them. The relatives have urged the Tamil Nadu government to confirm that their family members are safe.

It was subsequently learnt that Manimegalai is a resident of Abirami Nagar in Mayiladuthurai. While the houses of three of the seven people have been identified, Revenue Department officials are continuing efforts to locate the residences of the remaining four. Nearly 400 pilgrims, including over 100 Indians travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, have lost contact at the Rasuwagadhi checkpoint following early Wednesday morning flash floods that destroyed roads, damaged critical infrastructure, and swept through villages along the Nepal-China border in Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet.

The Kathmandu Post reported that 384 pilgrims, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, were scheduled to cross the border on Wednesday, adding that contact has not been established with the pilgrims except for a few. (ANI)