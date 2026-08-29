Haryana Chief Minister invites filmmakers, says state will offer shooting locations and full support

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday attended Film Expo India at Bharat Mandapam here as the Chief Guest and felicitated various artists. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that regional cinema has emerged as a new strength of Indian cinema and language is no longer a barrier. A compelling story can transcend linguistic boundaries, and today, a good story can reach audiences across the world, he said.

Inviting filmmakers and directors to shoot their films in Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini said that they should come to Haryana and the State Government would provide them not only shooting locations but also extend full support. On the occasion, he also extended greetings on National Sports Day, observed on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand. Appreciating Film Expo India, the Chief Minister said that the Expo is not merely a celebration of India's talent, but also of the country's creative strength and culture. It celebrates an India that is writing its own stories and sharing them with the entire world.

According to a release, he said that the Film Expo brings together cameras, producers, directors, artists and writers, all of whom play an important role in filmmaking. The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of pride that India has some of the greatest stories in the world. This land has given us the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, the sacred stories of Krishna Leela and inspiring accounts of the sacrifices of great warriors.

He said that the Haryana Government has implemented the Film and Entertainment Policy-2022 to create a conducive and film-friendly environment for filmmaking in the state. The State Government is providing a subsidy of up to Rs. 2 crore for films shot in Haryana. Saini said that cinema in India has never been merely a source of entertainment. It is also a mirror of society and a powerful medium capable of giving society a new direction. Very few mediums have the same ability as cinema to influence the thoughts and aspirations of the younger generation.

He said that the journey of Indian cinema, which began with Dadasaheb Phalke's Raja Harishchandra in 1913, has today entered a new era of technology and global reach. India is among the countries producing the largest number of films in the world, and its strength lies not only in Hindi cinema but also in its linguistic and cultural diversity. The Chief Minister said that India has a civilisation spanning thousands of years, folk tales, epics, stories of valour, tales from village chaupals, tribal traditions, diverse languages and countless dialects. He said that the need now is to take India's stories to the world in India's own voice, powered by Indian talent and the latest technology. In this direction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the vision of 'Create in India, Create for the World.'

Congratulating the Film Expo India team, the Chief Minister said that the event is an innovative effort to bring the entire filmmaking ecosystem onto a single platform. He said that the global entertainment industry is changing rapidly. There was a time when a story was written on paper, shot on camera and eventually reached cinema halls. Today, technologies and platforms such as AI, VFX, animation, gaming, virtual production, extended reality and OTT have become an integral part of storytelling. He said that the young professional sitting behind a computer and using technological skills to bring an imaginary world to life on screen is today as important as the artist standing in front of the camera. He said that the successful filmmaker of the future will embrace new technology with an open mind while never losing touch with human emotions and cultural roots.

Film actor Mukesh Rishi appreciated the Haryana Government and Chief Minister for the various development initiatives undertaken by the State Government and its policies related to the film sector. Film actor Preeti Sapru also spoke in detail about the Cine Artist Welfare Trust and Film Expo. (ANI)