Karnataka: Auto-rickshaw fares revised across Dakshina Kannada, new rates effective from September 1

Auto-rickshaw fares across Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district have been revised with effect from September 1, with the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) fixing the minimum fare at Rs 40 for the first 1.5 km. The revised fares were approved by the Regional Transport Authority of Dakshina Kannada, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Darshan HV. The new fare structure will apply to auto-rickshaw services across the district.

Under the revised structure, passengers will have to pay a minimum fare of Rs 40 for the initial 1.5 km, with the fare applicable for up to three passengers. After the first 1.5 km, passengers will be charged Rs 20 for every additional kilometre.

The RTA has also revised waiting charges. The first 10 minutes of waiting will be free, after which passengers will have to pay Rs 5 for every additional 15 minutes or part thereof. Luggage charges have also been specified under the new fare structure. No additional charge will be levied for luggage weighing up to 20 kg, subject to one passenger travelling per trip. For luggage exceeding 20 kg, a charge of Rs 5 will be applicable for every additional 20 kg or fraction thereof.

Night charges will be applicable between 10 pm and 5 am. During these hours, passengers will be charged 1.5 times the normal meter fare. The revised fare structure comes amid continuing discussions in different parts of the country over rising operating costs faced by auto-rickshaw and taxi operators.

In Delhi, Auto Rickshaw Association and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union general secretary Rajendra Soni had recently opposed an increase in CNG prices, saying drivers were already facing higher operating expenses. "We do not want to burden the people of Delhi. Over the past two and a half to three months, CNG prices have increased by Rs 10-12," Soni said.

His remarks came after Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a Rs 3.89 per kg increase in CNG prices in Delhi from August 29. According to IGL, the revision was necessitated by higher input gas costs amid volatility in international energy markets.

While the Delhi developments are linked to fuel costs, the Dakshina Kannada fare revision has been notified by the district RTA and takes effect from September 1. The revised rates are expected to provide a uniform fare structure for auto-rickshaw passengers and operators across Dakshina Kannada. (ANI)