Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan moves High Court against order allowing co-accused Pradosh to turn approver

Actor Darshan, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, has approached the High Court challenging a lower court order that granted permission for co-accused Pradosh to turn approver. Challenging the order of the City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru, which approved Pradosh as an approver, Darshan filed a petition in the High Court. Counsel representing the actor requested an urgent hearing on Tuesday, citing that the examination of the witness was scheduled for Wednesday.

However, the High Court declined the request for an immediate hearing and posted the petition for consideration on Wednesday. The trial court had earlier accepted the application filed by Pradosh seeking to turn approver and is currently conducting the examination of his testimony.

The Renukaswamy case involves the murder of a 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga, whose body was discovered in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, on June 9, 2024. Earlier, Pradosh filed an 11-page application before the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH-59) in Bengaluru under Section 307 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). In the petition, he offered to make a "full and truthful disclosure" regarding the alleged murder, the disposal of evidence, and the roles of all co-accused.

Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna P. Kumar submitted a memo to the court granting the prosecution's consent to give Pradosh approver status. The SPP stated that a pardon could be granted provided Pradosh satisfies all legal conditions and makes a complete confession. In his petition, Pradosh also requested to be shifted to a separate cell at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, away from Darshan and the other co-accused, citing fears of intimidation and pressure if kept with them.

During the hearing, legal representatives for co-accused Ravi Shankar (Accused No. 8) and Vinay (Accused No. 10) informed the court that their clients also intended to file applications seeking approver status. Senior advocate Hashmath Pasha, appearing for Darshan, strongly opposed the application. He argued that the defence had not been provided copies of the plea and submitted that pardon cannot be granted without following due procedure and properly recording statements.

After hearing arguments from all sides, the court reserved its order on Pradosh's petition, which was subsequently pronounced. Renukaswamy, a fan of actor Darshan, was allegedly murdered in June 2024. The case has seen multiple arrests, with Darshan currently out on bail. (ANI)