"It was vote theft in Maharashtra, Bengal": Rahul Gandhi renews allegations against BJP, Election Commission

Renewing his "vote theft" allegations against the BJP-led government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the ruling party at the Centre and Election Commission "keep changing their tactics" for a common purpose and that "people are not important for a government built on vote theft". Accusing the Election Commission of being a "Vote Theft Commission", Rahul Gandhi cited figures from voter lists in Maharashtra and the proceedings of SIR appellate tribunals in West Bengal to back his "vote theft" allegations.

Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, alleged in a post on X that BJP "does not listen" to the people or obeys their command as its government is built on "vote theft". "The BJP and the 'Vote Theft Commission' keep changing their tactics, and they will continue to do so--the goal remains just one: BJP's victory at any cost, and the end of India's democracy. Maharashtra 2024 - Suddenly, 3.9 million new voters were added between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. I said it then, and I say it today: This was vote theft," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Bengal 2026 - Of the names struck off in the SIR, 91% had to be reinstated after appeals. That means 9 out of every 10 names were wrongly deleted, and added back only after the election. I said it then, and I say it today: This was vote theft. And now in Maharashtra, 2.07 crore voters have been removed from the draft list--that's every fifth voter. Lok Sabha 2024: 9.29 crore Vidhan Sabha 2024: 9.7 crore SIR 2026: 7.78 crore Which list was correct? For a government built on vote theft, the people are not important--that's why this BJP neither listens to the people nor obeys their command," he added. The "vote theft" allegations have resurfaced amid preparations by political parties for assembly polls in Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur early next year. (ANI)