CISF inducted for security of ISRO's propellant complex in Maharashtra

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was formally inducted on Tuesday for security duties at the propellant complex in Maharashtra's Rasayani area. The propellant complex is an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facility under the Department of Space and a unit of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR). It is located in Raigad district of Maharashtra, which is about 80 km from Mumbai and 20 km from Panvel.

The propellant complex becomes the 32nd vital installation in Maharashtra under CISF security cover, further expanding the force's role in safeguarding strategically important national assets in the state. The induction ceremony was attended by senior officials of ISRO and the CISF and was presided over by CISF Deputy Inspector General Ajay Kumar Khandelwal, as chief guest.

During the ceremony, Sanjay Jain, General Head, PCR, formally handed over the security key to Assistant Commandant Ravi Teja R, signifying the commencement of CISF security responsibilities at the Propellant Complex. The complex forms part of the SDSC SHAR establishment of ISRO. The facility acts as a source of earth-storable oxidiser required for operational launch vehicles including PSLV, GSLV and LVM3.

The security of such specialised facilities assumes significance in view of the strategic importance of India's space programme and the increasing need to protect critical infrastructure against conventional as well as emerging security threats. The induction of CISF is aimed at providing a dedicated and professionally structured security framework at the facility. In a statement of CISF DIG Ajay Kumar Khandelwal said, "The induction of CISF at Propellant Complex is an important step towards strengthening the security of a critical installation associated with India's space programme. The nature and strategic importance of the facility require a high degree of vigilance, specialised preparedness and a robust security framework. CISF will work in close coordination with ISRO management to ensure comprehensive security while maintaining the operational requirements of the facility." (ANI)