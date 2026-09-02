"Continues to be remembered fondly for welfare initiatives": YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on death anniversary

YSR Congress Party leaders paid tributes to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 17th death anniversary at the party's central office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and other senior party leaders participated in the programme and offered floral tributes to the late Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said ,"YS Rajasekhara Reddy continues to be remembered fondly by Telugu families across the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh, comprising the present-day states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana." He said YSR holds a special place in the hearts of farmers, economically weaker sections and ordinary citizens because of the welfare and development initiatives introduced during his tenure.

"YSR's contributions had a lasting impact on several sectors and transformed the lives of lakhs of families across the state," he said. Highlighting his major initiatives, he said the Fee Reimbursement Scheme helped students from economically weaker families overcome financial barriers and pursue higher and professional education.

He also recalled the launch of the Aarogyasri healthcare scheme, which provided free medical treatment, tests and surgeries to economically weaker sections and emerged as a pioneering healthcare model. Sajjala further said that YS Rajasekhara Reddy gave a major push to the irrigation sector by initiating 86 irrigation projects during his five-year tenure, with the aim of strengthening agriculture and supporting farmers.

He added that several welfare, irrigation and infrastructure projects initiated during YSR's tenure were subsequently taken forward by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government between 2019 and 2024. YSRCP leaders said that even 17 years after his death, YS Rajasekhara Reddy continues to live on in the memories of the people whose lives were transformed by his welfare and development initiatives.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy was popularly known as YSR and served as the Chief Minister of then-undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. He was a member of the Lok Sabha from Kadapa for four terms and was also an MLA in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for six terms from the Pulivendula constituency.

In 2009, Reddy died a tragic death after a helicopter carrying him went missing in the Nallamala Forest area. It was later confirmed that the helicopter had crashed and all five people, including Reddy, were pronounced dead. (ANI)