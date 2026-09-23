“TVK government will ensure what's needed is delivered at the right time”: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister 

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Viswanathan on Wednesday said the government would ensure that what is needed is delivered at the right time, while addressing various demands raised by students and professors of Bharathidasan University. A consultation meeting with students and professors of Bharathidasan University was held in Tiruchirappalli under the leadership of Viswanathan. Karur MP Jothimani, the university Registrar, professors, students and faculty members from constituent colleges participated in the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Viswanathan said students had raised several demands concerning infrastructure and laboratory facilities in colleges and that the government had taken note of their requests. The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for improving infrastructure facilities in colleges, he said, adding that the students' demands would be addressed using the funds.

“Professors and other staff members had also submitted several demands, which had been noted,” the Minister said. “The government would make every effort to address their grievances in a phased manner,” he added.

Referring to private universities, Viswanathan said the Private Universities Act was introduced in 2018, under which two universities were converted into private universities, while seven new private universities were established in 2019. He alleged that towards the end of the previous DMK regime, legislation was introduced to expand a college and convert it into a university. However, the Bill was withdrawn after it was not accepted by the public, associations, professors and universities, he said.

“The new legislation introduced by the present government has reduced the land requirement for establishing a university from 100 acres to 25 acres, besides making several other changes,” he said. “Lakhs of students from Tamil Nadu go abroad for higher education. The new law has been brought in to make it easier to establish private universities in Tamil Nadu so that education available abroad can also be provided within the State,” he said.

“This is not privatisation. This government is a corruption-free government and does not take bribes,” the Minister said. He further announced that a committee would be constituted to inquire into alleged irregularities at the Bharathidasan Institute of Management.

On relations between the Governor and the government, Viswanathan said there had been frequent disputes between the Governor and the previous government during the five-year DMK regime. “We do not want such conflicts. We want the Governor, the Higher Education Minister and the Chief Minister to work together and resolve issues concerning university Vice-Chancellors through discussions. Since the matter is currently before the court, we are discussing it in detail,” he said.

He also said that 9,000 vacant professor posts would be filled through the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) within the next two years. The government would take steps to ensure that professors who have been serving for several years are not adversely affected, he added.

“It has been 120 days since the TVK government came to power. We have implemented numerous schemes during these 120 days. Most importantly, this government is free from bribery and corruption. We will ensure that what is needed is delivered at the right time,” Viswanathan said. (ANI)