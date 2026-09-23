Hyderabad police to deploy 20,000 personnel for Ganesh Visarjan procession on September 25

The Hyderabad City Police has deployed around 20,000 personnel and put in place extensive security arrangements for the final Ganesh Visarjan procession scheduled for Friday, September 25. The immersion of idols, which began on the third day of the festivities, has been proceeding peacefully across the city, while additional security arrangements have been made for the final procession from Balapur, according to the Hyderabad City Police.

A comprehensive 'bandobast' strategy is being executed, taking into account the lakhs of devotees and thousands of idols pouring in from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Future City, and neighbouring districts. Necessary measures are being implemented in close coordination with various government departments, including GHMC, TSPDCL (Electricity Board), HMWS&SB (Water Board), and the Government of Telangana. A robust security perimeter has been established across all corners of Hyderabad to ensure a peaceful farewell to Lord Ganesha without any untoward incidents, the Hyderabad City Police said. So far, approximately 25 lakh devotees have visited the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh, and 15 lakh devotees have offered prayers to the Balapur Ganesh. Given the expectation of higher crowds at both locations on the final day, specialised security measures are being executed there, the police added.

The Hyderabad City Police initiated meticulous preparations three months prior to the festival. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, convened multiple coordination meetings with idol manufacturers in Dhoolpet and Laxmideviguda, key government departments—including GHMC, R&B, Electricity, Water Board, Transport, Fire Services, Health, HYDRAA, I&PR, and HMDA—and representatives of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi. Strategic meetings were also held with representatives of the Khairatabad and Balapur Utsav Committees, as well as Peace Committees. According to the police, the State Government has accorded top priority to the conduct of these festivities. Aiming for a grand and peaceful celebration, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conducted a high-level review meeting on September 12, laying out explicit directives for the administration. Following this, on September 13, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar chaired a comprehensive review meeting at Dr MCR HRD Institute with all government departments, issuing strict operational guidelines to field staff. In alignment with government directives, field duties were assigned across all police verticals via video conferencing, and dedicated WhatsApp groups were set up for real-time coordination between inter-departmental teams and festival organisers.

To ensure transparency across the city, an online portal was launched for pandal permissions. Out of 15,426 applications received, 14,929 pandal permissions were granted following physical field verification. All approved pandals have been geotagged, and bilingual (Telugu and English) informational posters detailing fire safety and electrical safety precautions have been affixed at the sites. To date, 32,878 idols from various regions have been successfully immersed, including 6,108 idols belonging to the Hyderabad city limits. In the last 24 hours alone, 2,161 idols within the city limits were immersed. To facilitate a smooth procession, joint route inspections were completed from Balapur to Hussain Sagar alongside festival committees and departmental officials, completing road repairs, electricity wire adjustments, and tree pruning along the route. Police said that it has fully deployed state-of-the-art technology to monitor every moment of the procession. Over 10,000 CCTV cameras along the main procession routes have been integrated with the main control room at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills. Additionally, 24 advanced drones and nearly 100 high-rise cameras are operational along major thoroughfares to monitor crowd density and facilitate automated idol counting.

Personnel equipped with high-powered binoculars and wireless sets have been positioned on rooftops of elevated buildings along the routes, remaining in constant communication with the main control room. Alongside the Joint Control Room at TGICCC Banjara Hills, specialised control rooms staffed 24/7 by senior officials from all government departments have been set up at NTR Marg, People's Plaza, Necklace Road, and the Moghalpura Sports Complex to oversee relief and assistance operations. To prevent mishaps at major water bodies, expert divers and rescue boats from the Indian Army and the Tourism Department have been stationed. Mobile and static generators are deployed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, watchtowers are erected for night-time surveillance, and ambulances staffed with paramedical teams alongside fire tenders are kept on high alert. To address mechanical breakdowns without stalling traffic, dedicated mechanics and backup drivers have been stationed at key intersections.

To maintain law and order, approximately 20,000 personnel from Law & Order, Traffic, Task Force, Special Branch, City Security Wing, and CAR units of the Hyderabad Commissionerate are deployed on the ground. Additionally, 42 platoons comprising 8,142 experienced officers drawn from other districts have been allocated across seven security zones. To handle sensitive areas, four companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in Charminar, Golconda, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad zones, while two companies of the CRPF have been posted in Khairatabad and Secunderabad. A total of 53 Bomb Detection (BD) teams are actively sweeping the city. Intensive security checks are being conducted at city entry points, bus terminals, railway stations, and shopping malls. Officers of IG/DIG rank have been assigned to oversee critical junctions like Mozamjahi Market and Basheerbagh. In compliance with Supreme Court guidelines on public health and noise pollution control, the Hyderabad City Police has strictly banned DJ systems, sound mixers, high-decibel audio equipment, and firecrackers during the procession. Warning notices have been issued that any violation will result in the immediate seizure of equipment and severe legal action against the organisers.

Focusing heavily on the safety of women and young girls, 26 SHE Teams are functioning in three shifts. Since the start of the festival on September 14, SHE Teams have apprehended 1,172 miscreants (1,121 adults and 51 minors) engaged in indecent behaviour at high-density spots like Khairatabad and Balapur. On the final immersion day, 139 Crime Control Scheme (CCS) personnel, divided into 5 sectors and 25 specialised plainclothes teams, will monitor crowd activity to prevent theft and harassment. Women in distress are urged by police to immediately contact Dial 112 or the SHE Teams WhatsApp number: 9490616555. Speaking on the occasion, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, said, "The Hyderabad City Police mechanism has taken all necessary measures to ensure that the Ganesh immersion procession is concluded peacefully, smoothly, and securely. We request all city residents to maintain composure, exercise self-restraint, and celebrate the festival in a spirit of harmony. However, indulging in vulgar or misbehaving under the guise of festivities is completely unacceptable. Such actions do not reflect a civilised society and will not be tolerated. The police department will take strict action against any misconduct."

He added that strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours on social media. "We will also take stern action against anyone posting hate speech, inflammatory content, or spreading rumours on social media. Immersion must take place strictly at designated water bodies in accordance with High Court directives. We appeal to everyone to uphold Hyderabad's unique 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb' and traditional brotherhood, cooperate fully with the police force, and make this grand event a grand success," he said.

The Commissioner further advised citizens to follow traffic advisories issued periodically by the City Traffic Police and plan their travel accordingly. Organisers have been instructed to exercise utmost care in appointing experienced drivers for immersion vehicles, conduct prior route surveys from pandals to immersion points, and exercise strict hygiene and safety precautions during the distribution of Prasadam. (ANI)