TDP coalition has betrayed unemployed youth: YSRCP spokesperson Gorantla Madhav

YSRCP spokesperson and former MP Gorantla Madhav criticised the coalition government for issuing a notification for only about 1,600 police constable posts. Speaking at the party’s central office, he said state Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha had earlier told the Assembly that 20,000 constable posts were vacant as of December 2023. The government must explain the gap, he said.

Madhav said the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government began recruitment for 6,511 police posts, including 6,100 constables and 411 sub-inspectors. It issued the notification and conducted preliminary examinations. Those recruits are now undergoing training, he said, accusing the coalition government of claiming credit through passing-out parades. He also questioned what had happened to its election promise of 20 lakh jobs, according to the release.

Madhav recalled that Nara Lokesh had demanded a five-year age relaxation for police applicants while in opposition. He asked why the government had not granted it now, when the latest constable notification sets the general age limit at 18 to 23 years. He noted that the YSRCP government had granted a two-year relaxation.

He condemned cases against unemployed youth and YSRCP leaders who protested over recruitment. The government must protect peaceful protest, fill police vacancies, keep the police free from political pressure and create opportunities for young people in Andhra Pradesh, he said. (ANI)