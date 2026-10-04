Ground reality of Karnataka’s drought explained to central team: DyCM G Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara said the Central drought assessment team has been comprehensively briefed on the rainfall deficit, crop losses, drinking water situation, water availability in reservoirs and lakes, fodder stock for the coming months, measures to prevent distress migration, crop insurance enrolment, input subsidy and the State’s requests for drought relief. Speaking to the media after a meeting with the high-level Central team visiting Karnataka to assess the rainfall deficit and drought situation, the DyCM said the team led by Union Government Joint Secretary Ajit Kumar Sahu has arrived in Karnataka to assess the ground reality. Officials have been divided into three teams to inspect North Karnataka, Central Karnataka and other parts of the State.

The State Government has already submitted the first and second drought memoranda to the Centre, and the Central team has been briefed in detail on the severity of the drought, including crop losses, rainfall deficit, fodder availability and drinking water concerns. ₹46,000 Crore Loss Across First Two Phases: At the time of submitting the first memorandum, the State had estimated losses of around ₹18,000 crore. Under the guidelines prescribed by the Union Government, Karnataka was eligible to seek around ₹3,700 crore in relief, and the State accordingly submitted its request.

In the second phase, losses in the 77 taluks declared drought-affected were estimated at around ₹27,000 crore, and approximately ₹3,500 crore in relief was sought. Taken together, the two phases account for losses of around ₹46,000 crore, while the State has sought around ₹7,500 crore in relief under the Central guidelines, he said. The Central team was briefed on the extent of the rainfall deficit, the scale of crop loss, fodder availability for the coming months, management of drinking water shortages, measures taken to prevent distress migration and the steps that may be required in the coming days.

Around 49 lakh farmers in Karnataka have enrolled for crop insurance, the highest enrolment recorded so far. The team was also briefed on the process of ensuring crop insurance benefits to these farmers and on providing input subsidy to drought-affected farmers. The State Government has not made any assessment beyond the scope of the Union Government’s drought manual or guidelines. Crop losses have been assessed, and relief sought strictly within those prescribed norms. We have therefore requested the Central team to visit the affected areas, see the conditions on the ground and make a fair assessment based on the actual situation, he said.

The Central team will visit various parts of Karnataka over the next four days to directly assess the drought situation and will subsequently evaluate the State’s case based on the ground reality. Information on water availability in the State’s reservoirs has also been provided to the team. Water has not been released from reservoirs for crops in order to safeguard drinking water supplies. The team was briefed on the shortage of water in lakes, reservoir storage levels, and how the available water will need to be managed in the coming months.

In view of the drought situation, works generating around 1.27 lakh person-days of employment have already been undertaken in the State. Detailed information was also provided on measures taken to protect livelihoods in drought-affected areas. Responding to a question on whether the rainfall received in some parts of the State over the past few days could affect the Central team’s assessment, Dr. Parameshwara said the team would take the recent rainfall into account, but clarified that it would have no significant impact on the crop losses already suffered.

The State has already suffered around 82% crop loss. Rainfall over the past two or three days will not benefit crops that have already been damaged. Nor has there been enough rain to resolve drinking water concerns. Apart from helping some grass grow in a few places, the recent rainfall offers little benefit, he said. The rainfall deficit during June, July, August and September, and the crop losses caused during this period, will remain central to the drought assessment. A few days of rainfall now cannot alter the impact of several months of drought, and this too has been explained to the Central team.

Ground Truthing in Remaining 23 Taluks: A total of 217 taluks have already been declared drought-affected in Karnataka. Ground truthing will also be carried out in the remaining 23 taluks. Those meeting the criteria prescribed under the Union Government’s drought declaration guidelines will be declared drought-affected, Dr. Parameshwara said. Overall, the entire State is currently under the shadow of drought. The Central team has assured us that the situation will be assessed fairly. We have made only one request: do not give us more than what is due, but do not give us less either.

Assess Karnataka’s actual situation fairly and provide the relief due to us under the law and prescribed guidelines, he said. Relief Sought Strictly as per Central Guidelines: Asked whether the State was confident of receiving the relief it has sought, Dr. Parameshwara said the Government expects fair relief because it has not sought anything beyond the Central guidelines.

If we had sought additional funds outside the prescribed norms, there could have been grounds for rejection. But the State has assessed its losses and sought relief strictly in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Union Government, he said. Responding to questions about political allegations and counter-allegations over drought relief, he said the State Government would not presume in advance that the Centre would deny relief.

"We must fulfil our responsibility. We declared drought and submitted memoranda by following the Union Government’s own guidelines. We will neither assume beforehand that relief will be denied nor prejudge the Centre’s decision. We are asking only for the relief that Karnataka is legally entitled to under the prescribed norms," he said. Last time, when Karnataka did not receive the drought relief due to it, the State Government had to approach the Supreme Court to seek relief within the legal framework. This time, we hope such a situation will not arise and that the Union Government will provide Karnataka the relief it is entitled to, he said.

At the beginning of the meeting, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar explained the seriousness of the drought situation in Karnataka to the Central team and also requested a fair assessment based on the actual conditions in the State. "We are not asking for any additional or special assistance. Our only request is that the situation be assessed fairly and that Karnataka receive what is due under the rules," Dr. Parameshwara said.

Responding to demands for an increase in the input subsidy amount, he said the State should first receive the drought relief due from the Union Government. Thereafter, the Government will review the quantum of input subsidy and take an appropriate decision. (ANI)