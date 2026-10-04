Farmers can apply until October 24 to sell groundnut, moong, soybean and Urad at MSP: Gujarat Agriculture Minister 

Taking decisions in the interest of farmers, Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani stated that the Agriculture Department has invited applications to provide farmers across the state with the benefits of certified seeds, seed mini kits and demonstration components during the upcoming Rabi season.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 14:24 IST
Farmers can apply until October 24 to sell groundnut, moong, soybean and Urad at MSP: Gujarat Agriculture Minister 
Gujarat's Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking decisions in the interest of farmers, Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani stated that the Agriculture Department has invited applications to provide farmers across the state with the benefits of certified seeds, seed mini kits and demonstration components during the upcoming Rabi season. According to a press release, farmers can apply for benefits under all these components through the ‘i-Khedut Portal’. The portal has been open from today, October 4, until October 15, for a total period of 12 days.

Furthermore, the earlier deadline for the registration process for the procurement of Kharif crops at Minimum Support Price in the state was fixed as October 9. However, considering the favourable representations received from various Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly and farmer representatives with sensitivity, the state government has taken a public welfare-oriented decision to extend the registration period by 15 days, said the release.

“As a result of this decision, farmers across the state can now complete online registration for the procurement of Kharif crops such as groundnut, moong, soybean and urad at Minimum Support Price until October 24  as per the extended deadline,” he added. Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani has made an appeal to all farmers across the state to apply for government schemes through the ‘i-Khedut Portal’ on time and make maximum use of the extended registration period for procurement at Minimum Support Price. (ANI)

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