Punjab BJP chief slams AAP government, alleges law and order situation has collapsed   

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government over the law and order situation in the state, alleging that criminals were moving around without fear. Dhillon said that recent murder incidents had exposed what he described as the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

"The law and order situation in Punjab has completely collapsed. Murders are taking place in broad daylight. Criminals are roaming around fearlessly, Punjab is burning, while the Chief Minister is busy cracking jokes," Dhillon alleged. He referred to the killing of social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu in Amritsar. Sandhu was shot by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Loharka Road on Saturday evening and later died of his injuries. Police have launched an investigation into the killing and said they have leads in the case.

Dhillon also cited the attack on former sarpanch Navtej Singh in Ludhiana, in which motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at his car. According to reports, Singh, aged around 60, was returning home when the attackers intercepted his vehicle and fired several rounds. "The broad-daylight murder of social media influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar, the incident in Ludhiana in which two persons, including a former sarpanch, were shot dead inside a car, and the killing of a young man near the SDM Guest House in Khadur Sahib are enough to show that criminals in Punjab no longer fear the law," he said.

Dhillon said the government had repeatedly claimed that Punjab was being made a safe state, but questioned the claim in the wake of the recent incidents. "On the one hand, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claims that Punjab is being made a safe state, but when ordinary people do not even feel safe stepping out of their homes, what kind of law and order is the government talking about?" he said.

The Punjab BJP chief also linked the law and order issue with the state's continuing concerns over drugs, saying that the problems of crime and drug abuse were deepening. "Punjab was once known for its peace, brotherhood and bravery, but due to the failure of the present government, the crisis of crime and drugs is deepening in the state," Dhillon said.

Dhillon has repeatedly targeted the Punjab government over crime and drugs in recent weeks. Last month, during the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra', he alleged that the state government had failed to deliver on its promises to curb drug abuse. The BJP's criticism comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with the party stepping up its outreach activities in the state. Dhillon took charge as Punjab BJP president earlier this year and has since led the party's campaign on issues including drugs, gangsterism and governance. (ANI)