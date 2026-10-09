Delhi Police denies CJP permission for October 10 Jantar Mantar protest, cites maintenance of public safety

Delhi Police has denied permission for the proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), citing short notice, past non-compliance with directions and concerns related to public safety, law and order and traffic regulation. Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Nupur Prasad said an application was received in the New Delhi district on October 7 from Saurabh Das, co-convener of CJP, informing the police about the proposed protest.

"We have received an application from Saurav Das, Co-Convener of Cockroach Janta Party. The application is regarding an intimation for a protest on 10th October at Jantar Mantar. The protest was regarding the accountability of the CEC. This intimation was considered, and it was found that the intimation was given in a very short span of time, whereas as per the prescribed guideline, the intimation has to be received 10 days prior to the protest that is planned. Further, it is also important to mention that on an earlier occasion, when the Cockroach Janta Party was given permission to hold a protest there, they did not follow the lawful directions and did not follow their own undertakings given at that point in time. Therefore, because of not following the legal directions, their own undertaking, and the prevalent law and order situation, and to maintain public safety, law and order, and traffic regulation, this time the permission is rejected; it is not approved," the Jt CP said. "It is important to mention that in the New Delhi area, Section 163 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) is in operation, under which, to maintain public order and safety, a reasonable preventive restriction is in place. It is further important to mention that if anybody violates the provisions of Section 163 of the BNSS, then proper legal action will be taken against them," she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations across the national capital and reducing train frequency at these stations in view of proposed protests scheduled for Saturday (October 10), according to an official communication. In a letter dated Thursday, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take necessary measures at the identified metro stations in view of proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in New Delhi district, citing the likelihood of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations.

The CJP has announced a youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged "vote theft". The proposed restrictions are scheduled to begin at 9 pm on Friday and continue on October 10 until the situation normalises.

The 57 stations identified in the communication include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, INA, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Seelampur, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini East and Rohini West, among others. The police have requested DMRC to issue necessary directions to its concerned officers and staff to implement the proposed measures.

The communication seeks precautionary arrangements in view of the planned protests. The proposed restrictions are to remain in place until the situation normalises. The letter says Delhi Police has requested/proposed these measures. It does not, by itself, confirm that DMRC has approved or implemented the closures. (ANI)