Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates, lays foundation stones for education and technical training projects under Seva Sankalp Campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several education and technical training projects under the Seva Sankalp Campaign. According to a press release, she inaugurated the newly constructed government co-educational senior secondary school in Dwarka. She also inaugurated a hostel for women students at the East Campus of Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and high-tech Centres of Excellence at three Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Gupta said education was not merely a means of obtaining a degree, but the foundation for making young people self-reliant, nurturing their talent and ensuring their participation in nation-building. The Delhi Government is working to provide students with a modern learning environment, advanced technology, practical training and better employment opportunities.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, MLA Sandeep Sehrawat and other dignitaries were present on the occasion, the release said. With a capacity of 2,000 students from Classes 6 to 12, the school offers Science, Commerce and Arts streams. The campus has 75 rooms, smart classrooms, specialised laboratories, a modern library, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) lab and staff rooms. Facilities for music, sports and other co-curricular activities have also been developed, the release said.

With the aim of promoting women's education and increasing their participation in technical institutions, CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated a newly constructed hostel at the East Campus of Netaji Subhas University of Technology. The hostel can accommodate 120 women students and will provide them with residential facilities on campus. It is expected to make higher education more accessible, particularly for students coming from distant areas, and give them more time and opportunity to focus on their studies. To equip young people with skills suited to the current and future needs of industry, the Chief Minister inaugurated high-tech Centres of Excellence at ITI Jahangirpuri, ITI Dhirpur (Sir C.V. Raman ITI) and ITI Narela.

The release added that the centres will provide hands-on training in advanced technologies, including industrial automation, the Industrial Internet of Things, digital manufacturing, CNC machining, robotics, 3D scanning, smart energy, solar technology and energy efficiency. The Lahangirpuri centre is expected to benefit around 1,000 trainees annually, while the Dhirpur centre is expected to benefit around 1,200 trainees annually. The Narela centre will prepare young people for emerging opportunities in the renewable and green energy sectors.

Gupta also laid the foundation stone for the G.B. Pant Integrated College and Polytechnic project in Okhla. The project will bring engineering, polytechnic education, skill development and research facilities together on a single campus, the release said. The proposed facilities include modern laboratories, smart classrooms, a library and hostels. Once completed, the institution aims to increase its student capacity from the current level of around 2,880 to 7,000. This will create opportunities for more young people to pursue technical and vocational education in Delhi itself.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for an Advanced Manufacturing Lab and a dedicated Faculty Office Building at the main campus of Netaji Subhas University of Technology. The Advanced Manufacturing Lab is planned to provide industry-oriented training to around 2,000 students, giving them practical exposure to modern manufacturing technologies and helping them develop skills suited to industry requirements. The dedicated office building will provide faculty members with a better working environment for academic preparation, research, student guidance and academic collaboration, the release said.

CM Rekha Gupta said expanding modern technology, better infrastructure and skill development facilities across Delhi's educational institutions was essential to preparing young people for future challenges. The government's aim is to connect education with practical skills, skills with employment, and innovation with entrepreneurship. Modern laboratories, training centres, hostels and improved educational campuses will help young people develop their abilities and access new opportunities, she said. The Chief Minister added that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of a developed India, the Delhi Government was prioritising education, skills, innovation and self-reliance to build a developed Delhi. The aim is to ensure that every young person in the city can progress according to their potential and contribute to the country's development through their knowledge and skills.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the city's education system was undergoing wide-ranging changes under Rekha Gupta’s leadership. The government's focus was on providing equal educational facilities across every part of the capital rather than publicity. The establishment of a modern school in Dwarka was an example of this approach. He said the government was prioritising technology-enabled learning tailored to students' individual needs, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), the release said. The Education Minister added that the Delhi Government was developing ITIs at various locations, including Narela, Hari Nagar and Shahdara, as Centres of Excellence to provide young people with technical training suited to the needs of modern industries, it added.

The Higher Education Department is also preparing to launch the Delhi Skill Mission soon. Initiatives to improve school infrastructure, promote digital education and strengthen skill development are long-term investments in Delhi's future, he said. The government's aim is to ensure that education goes beyond buildings and announcements and is linked to quality learning, skill development, equal opportunities and employment, enabling every student in Delhi to realise their aspirations. (ANI)