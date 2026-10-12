Karnataka Minister orders action over delay in employment guarantee wage payments

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Monday has directed officials to issue show-cause notices to 308 Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs), 74 Taluk Executive Officers (EOs) and 12 Deputy Secretaries for delay and negligence in payment of wages to workers under Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar & Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme. In a written instruction to the department Secretary and Chief Executive Officers of 12 Zilla Panchayats, the Minister expressed displeasure over delay in wage payments in 311 Gram Panchayats across 12 districts, despite clear instructions that PDOs concerned would be held responsible if wages were not paid within 15 days to beneficiaries working under VB-G RAM G.

Taking serious note of non-payment of wages to unskilled workers even after release of funds to Gram Panchayats, the Minister said that due to such negligence by officials, people are hesitant to come for VB-G RAM G works even during drought situation and are migrating. Notices have been issued for delay in wage payments to unskilled workers in 311 Gram Panchayats, including 23 in Bagalkot, 52 in Belagavi, 13 in Chamarajanagar, 14 in Chikkamagaluru, 15 in Dakshina Kannada, 47 in Hassan, 25 in Kodagu, 13 in Mandya, 53 in Mysuru, 14 in Shivamogga, 23 in Udupi and 16 in Vijayapura.

The Minister has instructed to issue notices and seek explanations from PDOs of all these GPs, Taluk Executive Officers responsible for monitoring, and Deputy Secretaries of 12 Zilla Panchayats. He has given clear instructions to the department Secretary and CEOs of 12 districts to ensure that such delay in wage payment does not occur in any panchayat in future.

He said that though the Centre changing the 90:10 ratio in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to 60:40 in VB-G RAM G has put additional financial burden on the state government, the state government implemented the scheme from July 1 with the intention of helping the rural poor, backward classes, SC/ST poor and landless labourers so that they are not affected and do not migrate. However, the very purpose of the scheme is being defeated due to negligence and delay by officials, he said (ANI)