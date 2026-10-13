Delhi plans 50,000 new CCTV cameras, smart streetlights with automatic fault detection: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has proposed installing 50,000 new CCTV cameras across the capital, along with smart streetlights that can automatically detect faults and help ensure timely repairs. The plans were discussed during an interaction with elected student representatives from Delhi University colleges, who raised concerns about CCTV cameras and street lighting in the city.

Rekha Gupta said the proposed CCTV cameras would be covered under Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) to ensure regular servicing and maintenance. The aim is to prevent cameras from remaining non-functional due to delayed repairs. She also said the new streetlights would be connected to an Integrated Command and Control System that would automatically identify faults. Contractors would be responsible for repairing faulty lights under AMC agreements.

The proposed measures are aimed at improving the functioning of CCTV cameras and streetlights through regular monitoring and quicker repairs across Delhi. Earlier today, Gupta accused Rahul Gandhi and the opposition of prioritising political ambitions over public interest, alleging that they did not care about party workers, the public, journalists or police personnel.

Responding to a question about allegations that a female journalist was mistreated during a protest involving Rahul Gandhi and had been admitted to hospital, Gupta alleged that the opposition was willing to damage the system to fulfil its political ambitions. "Look, these people, the so-called opposition as they call themselves, are so consumed by their political ambitions that they care about no one. They don't care about party workers, they don't care about the public, they don't care about reporters, nor do they care about police personnel. They want to damage the entire system purely and solely to fulfil their own political ambitions," Gupta said.

Gupta also alleged that the opposition was attempting to mislead the public and harm the state and the country. "The people across the entire country are witnessing how they are causing harm to the state, how they are harming the nation, and how they are making futile attempts to mislead the public," she added. (ANI)