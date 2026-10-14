Tarsem Singh accuses Punjab government of suppressing voices against drugs after Parminder Jhota's killing

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De working President Tarsem Singh on Wednesday expressed grief over the killing of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Punjab's Mansa and accused the state government of failing to curb drug trafficking and suppressing those raising their voices against drugs. While speaking to ANI, Tarsem Singh expressed grief over the killing of Parminder Singh Jhota and accused the Punjab government of failing to curb drug trafficking and suppressing those raising their voices against drugs. He demanded the resignation of the state government and called for a fair and impartial investigation into the murder.

Tarsem Singh alleged that people who speak out against drugs are being targeted instead of receiving protection. Referring to Amritpal Singh’s campaign against drugs, he claimed that several individuals who raised their voices against the menace had faced police action and imprisonment. He alleged that Parminder had repeatedly spoken against drugs and claimed that cases had previously been registered against him. Singh termed his killing a grave injustice and alleged that the government had failed to ensure the safety of those fighting against drug abuse and trafficking.

He also urged the police to investigate the murder thoroughly and identify the people behind the crime, including any possible links to influential individuals. He cautioned against any attempt to eliminate the accused in an encounter and demanded that the investigation uncover the entire conspiracy. Questioning the state government’s anti-drug campaign, Singh said that while the government had launched the “War Against Drugs” initiative, people raising their voices against the drug menace were allegedly facing threats and violence.

He further alleged that police had detained several party leaders ahead of a planned protest in Mansa. Singh appealed to the people of Punjab to unite against drugs and support the victim’s family. He said his party would continue to raise its voice against drug trafficking and stand with those demanding justice.

Amritpal Singh's mother, Balwinder Kaur, also questioned the government's anti-drug campaign, alleging that people speaking against drugs were being targeted. While speaking to the ani, she alleged that a person who raised his voice against drugs had been murdered, while those allegedly involved in the drug trade were being protected and rewarded. She questioned the government’s commitment to its anti-drug campaign, asking why people fighting against drugs were being targeted if the government was genuinely serious about eliminating the menace.

Balwinder Kaur expressed concern over the situation in Punjab, alleging that people, including women and young girls, were facing an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. She described the situation as shameful and criticised the government for its handling of law and order. Speaking about the proposed protest, she said it would be peaceful and questioned the need to create obstacles when people were gathering to express their grief. She also alleged that the police were preventing people from reaching the protest site and claimed that several incidents involving police action had taken place.

Criticising the Punjab government, Balwinder Kaur said that its performance over the past four years had been disappointing. She alleged that the government had failed to meet public expectations and claimed that various sections of society, including employees, teachers, nurses, sanitation workers and other government staff, were facing difficulties. She further criticised the government over the alleged treatment of young people and questioned its overall governance, saying that the situation had deteriorated compared with previous governments.

The case pertains to anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, who was shot by a medical shop owner and later succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a hospital. The incident has ignited a political firestorm in the state, with opposition parties attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged failure of law and order and questioning the effectiveness of Punjab's drive against drugs.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police, citing a preliminary investigation, stated that the death of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was motivated by "personal enmity".Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harjeet Singh stated that police have formed multiple teams to apprehend the prime suspect. He further informed that the police have so far arrested an associate of the suspect. Additionally, NHRC took cognisance of the anti-drug activist death incident, demanding an Action Taken Report from the concerned authorities regarding the investigation into the incident and action against those behind the incident.

In its letter, NHRC, based on the complainant, also requested the chief secretary to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of individuals working against drug abuse and to prevent such incidents in the future. Parminder Singh Jhota's mother alleged that her son frequently expressed fear for his life, claiming that he had many enemies who wanted him killed, and demanded severe punishment for the drug mafia in the state.

Speaking to ANI, she further claimed that the police did not even inform the family about the incident. Mother's remarks came after the father of the anti-drug activist appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the security of his grandchildren, alleging that the Punjab government failed to protect his son. Vowing to continue the fight against drugs, Jhota's father said that he would keep raising his voice against the drug menace for as long as he lived. (ANI)