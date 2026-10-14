"Jantar Mantar belongs to people of India": Rahul Gandhi calls jailing of CJP activists an act of cowardice

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday backed peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar, saying that waving the national flag during a demonstration was not a crime and describing the jailing of young people for doing so as an act of cowardice. In a post on X, Gandhi said, “Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice. Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights.”

Asserting that Jantar Mantar belonged to the people of the country, Gandhi further said, “Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it.” Rahul Gandhi remarks came after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody following their detention during a protest near Jantar Mantar, party member Ajinkya Shinde said on Wednesday, asserting that the activists would not be intimidated by the action.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke confirmed the arrest saying, "Ashu and Saurav have been sent to 5 days judicial custody. Their fault? Unfurling tricolour at Jantar Mantar. Show some guts, @narendramodi. If you’re so determined to crush dissent, have the courage to officially declare an Emergency instead of hiding behind these cowardly tactics." Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke said the group's agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar shared the same cause as the INDIA bloc's protests, while clarifying that CJP would continue to function as an independent pressure group.

Asked whether CJP would join the INDIA bloc's agitation, Dipke said the two movements were united in their opposition to what he alleged were electoral irregularities involving Gyanesh Kumar, but ruled out the possibility of CJP merging with or becoming part of a political party. "Look, it’s nothing like that; all the protests are fighting for the same cause. We all share a single cause: we are all fighting against the way Gyanesh Kumar is rigging the elections and aiding Narendra Modi in retaining power," he said.

"'Cockroach Janata Party' is an independent pressure group, and it will always remain an independent pressure group. However, that does not mean we are opposed to the INDIA bloc; the INDIA bloc's movement and our movement share the same cause," he added. (ANI)