Harvard-affiliated Indians flag concern over campaign against constitutional institutions, stress need to uphold rule of law

A group of Indian citizens affiliated with Harvard University has expressed concern over what it described as a “concerted campaign” against India's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Supreme Court, the office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Parliament, stressing that the Constitution, rule of law and civil liberties must be respected at all times. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the signatories also raised concerns over reports of the use of Harvard University's name to lend credibility to a political campaign without appropriate authorisation.

“We, concerned citizens from the world’s oldest and largest democracy, India, write with a deep sense of responsibility. In moments such as these, silence cannot be an excuse for indifference,” the statement read. Expressing concern over the public discourse surrounding constitutional institutions, the signatories said the language used to describe India as being under “siege” and constitutional authorities as “thieves” or “compromised” raised serious questions about the intent to undermine public trust in democratic institutions.

“The language used to describe India as being under ‘siege’ and to characterise constitutional authorities as ‘thieves’ or ‘compromised’ raises serious concerns about the intent to undermine public trust in democratic institutions,” the statement said. The signatories also addressed the role of law enforcement agencies in maintaining public order, stating that their actions deserved scrutiny but that allegations should be backed by evidence and due process.

“The actions of law enforcement agencies to uphold public order deserve fair scrutiny, but sweeping accusations and abusive rhetoric cannot substitute for evidence, due process or institutional accountability,” the statement read. Emphasising the importance of respecting public officials and the institutions they represent, the statement said, “The dignity of public servants and the offices they hold must also be respected.”

It further underlined that constitutional principles and civil liberties should not be upheld selectively or according to political convenience. “The Constitution, rule of law, and civil liberties must be respected at all times, not just when it suits our interests,” the statement said. Reiterating their position, the signatories called for a commitment to constitutional values, justice and democratic institutions over political considerations and accusations.

“Our commitment must remain to the Constitution, not convenience; to justice, not selective outrage; and to democratic institutions, not the politics of accusation,” the statement said. The statement clarified that it represented the individual views of its signatories.

Among those listed are AK Raghawan and Abhigyan Satyam of Harvard Medical School; Abhishek M, Banu Nagarajan, Bhavya Bishnoi, Deepanshu Aggarwal, Divya Dwivedi and Jaya Awasthi of Harvard Kennedy School; Adhitya Srinivasan and Almas Lokhandwala of Harvard Law School; and Aditya Kulshreshtha of Harvard Extension School. Other signatories include Akash Sabarwal and Arjunveer Sharma of Harvard Medical School; Chandan Gupta, Divya Sutar, Dr Srinivasan R. Iyengar, Dr K S Rao and Kamlakant Mishra of Harvard Business School; Dr Yash Agalgaonkar of Harvard Kennedy School; and Gopala Dasa of Harvard Divinity School.

The list also includes Karishma Nair of Harvard Kennedy School, Kashika Dangri of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Naman Bansal of Harvard Graduate School of Education. (ANI)