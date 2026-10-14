"He became voice of deprived and poor": UP CM Yogi Adityanath felicitates Ram Nath Kovind at launch of former President's autobiography

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday felicitated former President Ram Nath Kovind at the launch of his autobiography, 'Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles', and recalled his journey from a humble background to the country's highest constitutional office. Speaking at the event, Adityanath highlighted Kovind's early life in Paraunkh village and his determination to overcome personal hardships through education and public service.

He said, "I have had the opportunity to visit Paraunkh, the birthplace of Ram Nath Kovind, several times. The Prime Minister also visited that village. In that Paraunkh village, he was born into an extremely poor family. He lost his mother at a young age... But he never used that deprivation as a shield to flee from life or to demand anything for himself. He studied in the village school and acquired higher education.” The Chief Minister also spoke about Kovind's journey as a lawyer and his subsequent roles in public life, including his tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP, Governor of Bihar and President of India.

“As an advocate, he became the voice of the deprived and the poor. He made India's nationalist mission a part of his struggle. First as a BJP member and office-bearer, then as a Rajya Sabha MP, then as the Governor of Bihar, and finally ascending to India's highest constitutional office, he inscribed his name as one of the most popular Presidents of India," CM added. Ram Nath Kovind served as the 14th President of India from July 2017 to July 2022. Before becoming President, he served as the Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017.

Born on October 1, 1945, in Paraunkh village of Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, Kovind studied commerce and law and practised as a lawyer in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India. He entered public life through the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and served as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh from 1994 to 2006. He was also a member of several parliamentary committees during his tenure.

As President, Kovind travelled extensively across India and abroad and emphasised issues including education, social empowerment, good governance and the welfare of marginalised communities. After completing his presidential term in July 2022, Kovind continued to be associated with public and social initiatives. He has also headed committees constituted by the government, including the High-Level Committee on One Nation, One Election, which submitted its report in 2024. (ANI)