Assam: Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika holds discussion with Assam Agricultural University Authorities in Jorhat

During the meeting, the university authorities briefed the Minister on the ongoing academic programmes, research activities and various initiatives undertaken by the university. The Minister also shared the Agriculture Department’s plans and priorities for enhancing farmers’ capacity, improving agricultural productivity and strengthening the overall agricultural sector in Assam, an official statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations said. 

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 14:58 IST
Assam: Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika holds discussion with Assam Agricultural University Authorities in Jorhat
Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika held a fruitful discussion with the Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU). (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday held a fruitful discussion with the Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Dipjyoti Rajkhowa, and the Deans of the university at the university’s guest house in Jorhat, in the presence of Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa. During the meeting, the university authorities briefed the Minister on the ongoing academic programmes, research activities and various initiatives undertaken by the university. The Minister also shared the Agriculture Department’s plans and priorities for enhancing farmers’ capacity, improving agricultural productivity and strengthening the overall agricultural sector in Assam, an official statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations said.

Emphasising the importance of scientific research in transforming the agricultural landscape of the state, Hazarika urged Assam Agricultural University to extend its research expertise, scientific guidance and technical support to the Agriculture Department, the release noted. He stressed the need to translate research findings into practical, farmer-centric solutions that can address the challenges faced by farmers and improve their productivity and income.

The Minister, as per DIPR's statement, underscored the crucial role of Assam Agricultural University in bridging the gap between agricultural research and field-level implementation. He emphasised that stronger coordination between the university and the Agriculture Department would facilitate the dissemination of modern agricultural technologies, improved farming techniques and sustainable agricultural practices among farmers. The meeting highlighted the importance of institutional collaboration in unlocking Assam’s agricultural potential and creating new opportunities for farmers. Through closer cooperation between the university and the department, the government aims to strengthen agricultural extension services, promote innovation and build a more productive, resilient and prosperous agricultural sector in the state. (ANI)

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