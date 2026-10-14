PM Modi to interact with contingent of Indian athletes who participated in Asian Games 2026 tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with the Indian contingent that participated in the Asian Games 2026 on October 15 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 17:15 IST
PM Modi to interact with contingent of Indian athletes who participated in Asian Games 2026 tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with the Indian contingent that participated in the Asian Games 2026 on October 15 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. The interaction is expected to be held at around 4:30 PM, Prime Minister’s office said.

Notably, India finished fourth in the medal tally at the Asian Games held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, winning 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. This marked India’s second consecutive finish among the top five nations at the Asian Games, reflecting the country’s growing competitiveness across a diverse range of sporting disciplines. India recorded several notable achievements at the Games, including historic performances in recurve archery, gold medals for both the men’s and women’s hockey teams in the same edition, and maiden medals in soft tennis and mixed martial arts (MMA).

Other significant achievements included India’s first-ever gold medal in the women’s trap event, a silver medal in weightlifting at the Asian Games after a gap of 28 years, and a silver medal in Greco-Roman wrestling, ending a 64-year wait for an Indian finalist in the discipline. The programme will be attended by athletes from the Indian contingent, their coaches and support staff, officials of the Indian Olympic Association, representatives of National Sports Federations, and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the PMO further said.

Moreover, PM Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation five major development projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh on October 15, via video conferencing. He will inaugurate India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat, Leh, on the occasion. (ANI)

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