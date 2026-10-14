"No one will be let off hook": Punjab AAP on anti-drug activisit murder case

Punjab AAP General Secretary Baltej Pannu defended the state administration's handling of the murder case of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, saying that arrests regarding the case were made within the stipulated time. "This has been the policy of Bhagwant Mann from the very beginning; it is a zero-tolerance policy that if anyone is involved in the drug trade, engaged in illegal activities, or taking the law into their own hands, none of our ministers, MLAs, or leaders has ever obstructed the process, nor will they ever do so. If someone takes the law into their own hands as the individual from Mansa did, the police do their job,” Baltej Pannu told ANI.

Outlining the administrative follow-up and the state's swift security response, Pannu noted, “The police performed their duty and arrested him within 24 hours. The law is taking its course, and the administration is doing its job. The government’s sympathies lie entirely with that family. I also appeal to the public to let the administration and the law do their work. The investigation is ongoing regarding everyone involved, and no one will be let off the hook," he added. On the other hand, Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon slammed the administration, stating, "An anti-drug activist, Parminder, was shot dead in broad daylight. It shows there is no law and order in Punjab; it is jungle raj. Furthermore, news has just come in that 15 kg of heroin was seized from a Punjab ASI who had been deployed for anti-drug operations.”

Dhillon further alleged deep-seated systemic collusion, “ Such an act could not possibly occur without collusion between the Punjab government and the police. We organised a campaign against drugs, and our Home Minister, Amit Shah ji, concluded it. Amit Shah ji even set a deadline, declaring that by March 31, 2029, we would eradicate the menace completely." National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo pointed the risk faced by society members confronting criminal syndicates.

"The heinous murder of a social activist working against drugs in Punjab in such a manner is a very serious matter, and it indicates that law and order is failing there, where the intentions of the mafia selling drugs under the guise of medicine have grown so bold that they want to silence those who raise their voices by shooting them,” Kanoongo told ANI. Expressing grave concern over historical parallels and state obligations, Kanoongo continued, “This situation is extremely dangerous. We have lost many lives in Punjab during the era of terrorism. This era of drugs has now arrived to take Punjab back to that same situation. We have issued notices to the DGP and Chief Secretary, and we have demanded a detailed report from them, but this is a sign of lawlessness: people raising their voices against drugs are being shot dead.”

Emphasising the administration's duty to protect lives, the NHRC member said, “This is dangerous. We are keeping an eye on the situation. We will ensure that if anyone raises their voice against evil like drugs anywhere in Punjab or the country, the responsibility of protecting their life lies with the state government." The remarks came following the arrest of the prime accused Asvini, involved in the killing of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota.

The district administration carried out a demolition drive at the residence of the accused amid heavy security deployment On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the killing of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa an unfortunate incident and assured that those responsible would be given the strictest punishment.

Mann said he had directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure a thorough investigation into the case and bring the truth to light. “This is a very unfortunate incident in Mansa, in which social worker Parminder Singh Jhota was shot dead. I want to clarify that Punjab Police will leave no stone unturned in this matter. The culprits will be given the strictest punishment. If anyone is behind this conspiracy, they will also not be spared,” Mann said.

Parminder Singh Jhota, who was known for his activism against drugs in Mansa, was shot by a medical shop owner. He was taken to a hospital after sustaining bullet injuries and later succumbed to them. The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, on Wednesday arrested the main shooter involved in the murder from Salasar, Rajasthan, officials said.

According to Salasar Station House Officer (SHO) Shankar Lal Bhari, the accused sharpshooter was arrested from the Shri Ganganagar Dharamshala, situated near the Salasar Balaji Temple, where he was reportedly hiding in disguise. Following the apprehension, the Punjab Police team took the accused into custody, and further investigation into the case is currently underway. (ANI)