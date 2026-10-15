Arrests of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka don't solve anything: YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed solidarity with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka following their detention. In a post on X, Reddy emphasised the need to restore trust in the electoral system.

" A proactive approach always yields better results than a reactive stance. The system has a flaw that needs to be corrected. Trust in the electoral process must be restored. The arrests of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka do not solve anything; it only aggravates the situation. I empathise with @SauravDassss and @AshutoshRanka," he said. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court situated at Police Station Mandir Marg remanded CJP Leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to 5 days' judicial custody. They were produced before the SEM Mahesh Kumar Meena after their arrest by Delhi Police.

After hearing the submissions and perusing the material during the hearing conducted at Mandir Marg Police Station, SEM Mahesh Kumar Meena remanded Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to 5 days' judicial custody till October 19. The concerned SEM noted in the order that they have been remanded to judicial custody since they did not furnish a sound surety required for release. Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that notice under Section 130 BNSS be issued to the respondents Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Since no sound surety has been produced at this stage, and to maintain public peace and order, the respondents are remanded to Judicial Custody for a period of 05 (Five) days.

The matter has been listed on October 19 for further enquiry. According to a Delhi Police statement, the action followed an incident on the morning of October 13, when the three activists and 11 other CJP members allegedly entered the denotified Jantar Mantar protest site through private premises.

Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and attempted to stop them. However, the protesters allegedly obstructed police personnel in the discharge of their official duties, the police statement claimed. Police detained all 14 persons and registered two FIRs in connection with the incident. FIR No. 289/26 was registered at Connaught Place police station under Sections 223(a), 332 and 61(2), while FIR No. 128/26 was registered at Parliament Street police station under Sections 221, 115(2), 132, 121(1) and 3(5). (ANI)