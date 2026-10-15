Two killed, three rescued after taxi falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Two people were killed, and three others were rescued after a taxi fell into a deep gorge near Pali Pulia on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand, officials said. Following the accident, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to locate the vehicle and rescue the occupants.

Pankaj Bhatt, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kirti Nagar, said the vehicle was travelling from Chandigarh when the accident occurred. He said five people were travelling in the vehicle, of whom two died on the spot, and three were rescued. Speaking to ANI, SDM said, "The vehicle was plying from Chandigarh. The team from Devprayag rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information. SDRF was informed, and they too reached there. There were five occupants in the car; two of them died. Three others were rescued, and they are out of danger. They have been sent to the nearest health centre."

A month ago, five people, including two who sustained serious injuries, were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police after their car plunged 35 metres into a gorge near Sahia. A total of five people--three men and two women--were travelling in the vehicle. Two of them sustained serious injuries, while three suffered minor injuries. The SDRF team, in coordination with the local police, launched a joint rescue operation. The rescuers descended into the gorge and reached all the injured occupants. After strenuous efforts, all five injured persons were safely brought out of the gorge. According to SDRF, information came through Dial 112 early Saturday morning that a vehicle had fallen into a gorge near Lalpul before Sahia, with several people trapped inside.

Acting on the information, an SDRF team from Chakrata, led by Sub-Inspector Jaspal Singh, was immediately dispatched to the spot. Upon reaching the location, the team found a car that had fallen approximately 35 metres into a gorge from the road. (ANI)