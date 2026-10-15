Two killed, three rescued after taxi falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Two people were killed, and three others were rescued after a taxi fell into a deep gorge near Pali Pulia on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 12:33 IST
Two killed, three rescued after taxi falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed, and three others were rescued after a taxi fell into a deep gorge near Pali Pulia on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand, officials said. Following the accident, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to locate the vehicle and rescue the occupants.

Pankaj Bhatt, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kirti Nagar, said the vehicle was travelling from Chandigarh when the accident occurred. He said five people were travelling in the vehicle, of whom two died on the spot, and three were rescued. Speaking to ANI, SDM said, "The vehicle was plying from Chandigarh. The team from Devprayag rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information. SDRF was informed, and they too reached there. There were five occupants in the car; two of them died. Three others were rescued, and they are out of danger. They have been sent to the nearest health centre."

A month ago, five people, including two who sustained serious injuries, were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police after their car plunged 35 metres into a gorge near Sahia. A total of five people--three men and two women--were travelling in the vehicle. Two of them sustained serious injuries, while three suffered minor injuries. The SDRF team, in coordination with the local police, launched a joint rescue operation. The rescuers descended into the gorge and reached all the injured occupants. After strenuous efforts, all five injured persons were safely brought out of the gorge. According to SDRF, information came through Dial 112 early Saturday morning that a vehicle had fallen into a gorge near Lalpul before Sahia, with several people trapped inside.

Acting on the information, an SDRF team from Chakrata, led by Sub-Inspector Jaspal Singh, was immediately dispatched to the spot. Upon reaching the location, the team found a car that had fallen approximately 35 metres into a gorge from the road. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

Lithuania’s Hidden Jobs Crisis: How Skills Gaps and Housing Barriers Keep Workers Unemployed

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026