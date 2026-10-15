DDA to hold draw for Dwarka Golf Course lifetime membership on October 16

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold a draw of lots on October 16 to allot Lifetime Memberships at Dwarka Golf Course. A total of 1,505 eligible applicants are competing for 522 available slots.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 22:11 IST
DDA to hold draw for Dwarka Golf Course lifetime membership on October 16
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold a draw of lots on October 16 to allot Lifetime Memberships at Dwarka Golf Course. A total of 1,505 eligible applicants are competing for 522 available slots. The draw will begin at 11 am at the Auction Hall, D-Block, DDA, Vikas Sadan, INA, New Delhi. The scheme was introduced on the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Applicants can watch the proceedings live on YouTube.

Of the 522 slots, 53 are for the government category, which has 392 eligible applicants. The remaining 469 slots are for the non-government category, which has 1,113 eligible applicants. Separate draws will be held for both categories. Lifetime Membership costs ₹3.5 lakh for the government category and ₹7.5 lakh for the non-government category. Three-year membership costs ₹1.2 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh, respectively, while five-year membership costs ₹1.8 lakh and ₹4.5 lakh. All fees are exclusive of 18% GST.

Inaugurated in 2024, the 158-acre Dwarka Golf Course in Sector 24 has an 18-hole championship course spanning 7,377 yards and a 375-yard driving range with 52 bays. The facility also has a clubhouse, restaurant, cafeteria, conference halls, swimming pool and wellness centre, among other amenities. A Golf Academy is being set up as a Centre of Excellence to train young golfers. The course also has an automated irrigation system, underground drainage and stormwater recharge wells. (ANI)

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