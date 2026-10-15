Delhi to set up 250 idol collection kiosks to prevent pollution: CM Rekha Gupta

The Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are taking steps to ensure the proper disposal of damaged idols and worship materials, with 250 collection kiosks planned across MCD wards in the first phase.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 23:03 IST
Delhi to set up 250 idol collection kiosks to prevent pollution: CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are taking steps to ensure the proper disposal of damaged idols and worship materials, with 250 collection kiosks planned across MCD wards in the first phase. The initiative, led by CM Rekha Gupta, follows an MoU signed between the MCD and Plastindia Foundation at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday (October 15).

The centres will allow residents to respectfully deposit damaged idols and religious materials after rituals, which will then be collected, segregated and recycled. CM Rekha Gupta said religious traditions and environmental protection must go hand in hand. She urged residents to use the designated centres instead of dumping or immersing idols and worship materials in public places, on roads or in water bodies.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the centres would help ensure proper management of religious materials and keep public spaces clean. Under the agreement, the MCD will manage the kiosks, including their maintenance, cleanliness, staffing and timely transportation of collected materials to authorised sites. Plastindia Foundation Chairman Alok Tibrewala said the foundation had developed and installed the kiosks free of cost. So far, 60 kiosks have been installed as part of the initiative.

The programme was attended by Mayor Pravesh Wahi, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Leader of the House Jaibhagwan Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and other officials. The CM appealed to residents to use the designated collection centres and contribute to keeping Delhi clean while respecting religious traditions. (ANI)

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