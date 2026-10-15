President Murmu accepts resignation of L Murugan with immediate effect

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Dr. L. Murugan from the Union Council of Ministers, the President's Secretariat said on Thursday. "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Dr. L. Murugan from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India," the press communique said.

L Murugan on Tuesday announced his resignation from his ministry as well as his membership in the Rajya Sabha. Murugan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. He was holding the position of Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs.

On his resignation, BJP leader L Murugan told ANI, "I have written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing my desire to go to Tamil Nadu. I want to strengthen my party in the state and prepare the ground for the 2029 elections. Our Prime Minister has always taken Tamil pride to the global level. Two days ago, our Hon'ble Prime Minister also visited Tamil Nadu. I witnessed the people's enthusiasm, love, and affection towards him." The announcement comes days after Hardeep Puri, who currently holds the Petroleum ministry portfolio, was not nominated for the Upper House.

He said the Prime Minister's visit pushed him to work more extensively to strengthen BJP in Tamil Nadu. "I requested the Prime Minister to relieve me of my ministerial responsibilities and send me to the state to strengthen the party," he said. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Murugan expressed deep gratitude for his tenure in government and outlined his decision to focus entirely on organisational work at the village level ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)