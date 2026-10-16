Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi makes late-night visit to Ropar mining site, alleges illegal sand mining in Punjab

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Charanjit Singh Channi visited a mining site in Ropar district late Thursday night, travelling in a tipper truck, alleging that illegal mining was continuing unabated in Punjab. He was accompanied by Congress leader Barinder Singh Dhillon and other party workers. According to Channi, mining was underway at around 1 am, with Poklane machines excavating sand and long queues of tipper trucks waiting to be loaded. He claimed that people present at the site panicked upon seeing him, and some drivers allegedly fled, leaving behind machinery and other equipment. Channi said he stopped the drivers of some machines and tipper trucks to seek information about the mining operations.

Channi said he contacted the Ropar Deputy Commissioner over the phone, informed him about the situation and requested that officials be sent to the site. However, he alleged that no official arrived at the location for a considerable period. Claiming that hundreds of tipper trucks leave the site loaded with sand every day, Channi alleged that the revenue generated from mining was not reaching the state exchequer but was instead going to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and the Punjab Chief Minister. Questioning the state government's claims of generating ₹20,000 crore annually from mining, Channi demanded that the AAP government explain where the money was going if it was not reaching the government treasury.

Channi further alleged that illegal mining was taking place under alleged government patronage and with the complicity of officials. He accused officials of remaining asleep at home while the illegal trade in sand, which he described as Punjab's “white gold”, continued under the cover of darkness. He also alleged that the AAP was using the proceeds from illegal mining to finance its election campaigns in other states, claiming that the practice was causing financial losses to Punjab.

The allegations were made by Channi during his late-night visit to the mining site. (ANI)