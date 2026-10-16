Humanity is above religion: Muslim artists from Meerut craft Dussehra effigies in Shimla; spread message of communal harmony

A Muslim family from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh is continuing a decades-old tradition of making effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad for Dussehra celebrations at Shimla’s historic Jakhu temple, spreading a message of communal harmony and brotherhood ahead of the festival on October 20. In the capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will burn an effigy of Ravana in the famous Jakhu temple on the upcoming festival on 20th October. The festival of Dussehra will be celebrated with great fervour across the country on 20 October.

In Himachal Pradesh, the International Dussehra will be celebrated in Kullu, which will be inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta Members of the family, now represented by its third generation of artists, have been travelling to Shimla to prepare the effigies for the annual celebrations. They say their experience of working and staying at the temple reflects how people of different faiths can live together with mutual respect, affection and understanding.

Mohammad Sohil, a young Muslim artist from Meerut, said his family had been associated with the tradition for around 20 years, following in the footsteps of its elders. The family’s wider tradition of making Dussehra effigies, according to the account provided, spans nearly 70 years. “We have been coming here for the past 20 years. Earlier, our elders used to come, and now we have continued the tradition. We live in the temple and eat here. We have never faced any problems. Everyone treats us with love and respect,” Sohil told ANI.

He said the family had continued its work in Shimla despite occasional interruptions, including during the COVID-19 period, and was happy to be part of the city’s Dussehra celebrations. “Some people try to spread the idea that someone is Hindu and someone else is Muslim, but that is wrong. We should maintain brotherhood among ourselves. There is no problem here, and everyone lives together with love,” he said.

The artists are currently working at Jakhu temple, where the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad are being prepared for the annual Dussehra event. The festival at the temple is expected to be attended by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who will participate in the Ravana effigy burning on October 20. Sohil said the team had already spent three days at Jakhu and expected to complete the effigies within the next two days, with finishing touches to be given before the festival.

He said the family’s work extended beyond Jakhu temple to other locations across Shimla district, including Sankat Mochan temple, Shoghi, Sunni and Junga, where effigies are also prepared for Dussehra celebrations. “Our team generally consists of 20 to 22 people. Some members are currently away making effigies at other places. The main structures have been prepared, and the cloth and other finishing work will now be completed. The final touches will be given before the festival,” he said.

Sohil said the artists were invited by the temple committee and were provided with food and accommodation during their stay. He added that the family intended to continue the tradition for as long as it was invited to participate. “We have no problems staying here. The temple committee takes care of our food and other needs. We will celebrate Dussehra here before returning home, and whenever we are invited in the future, we will certainly come,” he said.

Emphasising the spirit of mutual participation in religious festivals, Sohil said people from different communities should respect and join one another’s celebrations. “When Hindu people come to our festivals, we also participate in theirs. Every community has its own festivals, and we should maintain brotherhood and mutual respect,” he said.

He appealed to people not to allow religious differences to create divisions in society. “My message is that there is no question of someone being Hindu or Muslim when it comes to humanity. Humanity is the greatest thing. We should live together in unity and not fight with one another. What is the benefit of fighting? We should pray to the Almighty that everyone stays together,” Sohil said.

Another artist, Abdul Azim, also echoed the message of communal harmony, saying the family and its team were committed to continuing the tradition of making Dussehra effigies in Shimla. The artists said they felt happy to contribute to a festival rooted in Hindu religious tradition and viewed their participation as an expression of shared cultural life rather than a division along religious lines.

The family’s presence at Jakhu temple comes as preparations gather pace for Dussehra celebrations across Himachal Pradesh. Besides Shimla, the International Dussehra festival in Kullu is also scheduled to be celebrated, with the Himachal Pradesh Governor expected to inaugurate the event. The artists said they were also mindful of environmental concerns and planned to use fewer firecrackers this year to reduce pollution. Some changes had also been made to the clothing used on the effigies as part of this year’s preparations.

For the Meerut family, however, the significance of the occasion extends beyond the craft of making towering effigies. Their participation in Shimla’s annual celebrations, they said, represents a continuing tradition of cooperation between communities and a reminder that humanity and mutual respect can bring people together across religious boundaries. (ANI)