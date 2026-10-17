Moradabad DM urges women to participate in special electoral roll revision drive

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): District Magistrate Anunay Jha has urged eligible women in Moradabad district to participate in the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls and ensure that their names are included in the voter list. The initiative aims to facilitate voter registration and provide eligible citizens with an opportunity to exercise their democratic right. Providing details of the revision schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, Jha said, “The Election Commission of India has released the timeline for the Special Summary Revision. In accordance with this, we are tasked with the rationalisation of all polling booths by November 2, and the publication of the draft electoral roll by November 12.”

He explained that the period for filing claims and objections would run from November 12 to December 11, with all claims and objections scheduled to be resolved by December 28. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on January 4. As part of the exercise, a special drive for Forms 6, 7 and 8 will be conducted at polling booths across the district from the 17th to the 24th. These forms facilitate applications for inclusion in the electoral roll, requests for deletion, and corrections or updates to existing voter details, as applicable.

Jha stated that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would remain present at every polling centre during the special drive from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM to assist citizens with the process. Emphasising women’s participation in the electoral process, the District Magistrate made a special appeal to eligible women whose names are not yet included in the voter list to visit their respective polling booths during the designated hours and complete the necessary registration formalities.

“I encourage all women in Moradabad district whose names are not yet on the electoral roll to participate actively in this special drive, from the 17th to the 24th, between 10.00 AM and 4.00 PM, to register themselves, so that they may exercise their right to vote,” Jha said. The district administration is encouraging eligible residents to make use of the special drive and verify their electoral details ahead of the publication of the final voter list. (ANI)