Delhi Police file multiple FIRs over violation of prohibitory orders in Connaught Place; repeat offenders to face action

Delhi Police have registered multiple FIRs for violations of prohibitory orders imposed in Connaught Place and other parts of New Delhi during protests on Friday, officials said on Saturday. According to police officials, despite repeated announcements asking people not to assemble, a crowd gathered around Connaught Place. FIRs will be registered for violations of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), officials said, adding that action would also be taken against repeat offenders.

The action comes after protesters took out a Tiranga rally outside Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday amid heightened security. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and supporters also gathered to stage a Tiranga rally, directing their protest against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the electoral process. Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), had called on people to assemble at Central Park on October 16 to hoist the national flag as part of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally.

Delhi Police detained around 150 demonstrators during protests in central Delhi, officials said. Among those detained was Dipke, who was detained while leaving the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande ahead of the proposed rally. A police official informed Dipke that he was being placed under preventive detention, citing the prohibitory orders in force in Connaught Place.

Authorities also served two separate notices on Dipke. The first, issued under Section 163 of the BNSS by the New Delhi district, barred him from visiting Central Park amid restrictions on public assembly. The second was a bond violation notice issued by the South-West Delhi district in connection with earlier preventive action involving Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. In a separate development, Delhi Police detained workers of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Left parties who were protesting near Mandi House, demanding the resignation of CEC Kumar.

AISA National President Neha Bora, who was detained on Friday evening, was subsequently released after completion of formal procedures under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. After her release, Bora alleged that ordinary citizens were being treated like hardened criminals and questioned the legality of keeping detainees in custody overnight.

"Law and order are being flouted in every possible way. Ordinary citizens are treated as if they were hardened criminals, a practice that has persisted in this country for a long time," she said. Bora also criticised the restrictions imposed in central Delhi and demanded the impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar and a halt to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"What kind of chaos and anarchy? The one you unleashed in Central Delhi? The people of Delhi cannot even breathe a sigh of relief; whichever route they take to get to work, they find it blocked. You are spreading chaos and anarchy across the nation," she said. "Please, spare the people of India. Impeach Gyanesh Kumar and halt SIR, so that the ordinary citizens of this country can breathe a sigh of relief, feel at ease, and have their voting rights ensured," Bora added.

Bora further alleged that the police initially did not allow her to consult a lawyer and that her legal team had spent five to six hours trying to reach her. According to Delhi Police, Bora and Dipke were detained on Friday evening under preventive provisions following the October 16 protest. Subsequently, action under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS was taken against Dipke in a fresh preventive case. He was arrested and is scheduled to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court, which will decide the further course of action.

The latest case against Dipke is separate from an earlier preventive case in which he was detained on October 10 while travelling on a flight. In that case, he was required to execute a bond undertaking to maintain peace for one year. Meanwhile, CJP's Ratna Singh alleged in a post on X that Dipke's location remained unknown following his arrest and that his lawyers had not been able to meet him.

"Abhijeet is arrested and will be produced before SEM court. His location still unknown, lawyers haven't met," Singh wrote. Separately, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee announced that he had reached London and called for an international protest over alleged electoral irregularities in India.

"I've just reached London. It's time the world sees the reality of vote chor and murderer of democracy. International danka bajane ka time aa gaya hai," Rathee wrote in a post on X. He also urged people in London to join a protest scheduled for tomorrow at 12 pm in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square.

The developments come amid continued protests by Opposition leaders, INDIA bloc parties and student organisations against the Election Commission's SIR exercise and its handling of the electoral process. (ANI)