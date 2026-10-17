Rajasthan: 8 killed, over 6 injured as bus overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota

Four passengers were killed, and more than six others were injured after a bus overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 09:48 IST
Rajasthan: 8 killed, over 6 injured as bus overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota
Injured passengers admitted to hospital (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Eight passengers were killed and more than six others were injured after a bus overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday. District Collector Peeyush Samariya said, "Eight people have been brought dead so far. All critical patients have been shifted to the ICU, and their treatment has begun."

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Nand Singh, the injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The bus was carrying passengers from Madhya Pradesh to Khatu Shyam when the accident happened.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, in a separate incident on Thursday, two people were killed, and three others were rescued after a taxi fell into a deep gorge near Pali Pulia on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand, officials said.

Following the accident, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to locate the vehicle and rescue the occupants. Pankaj Bhatt, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kirti Nagar, said the vehicle was travelling from Chandigarh when the accident occurred. He said five people were travelling in the vehicle, of whom two died on the spot, and three were rescued.

Speaking to ANI, SDM said, "The vehicle was plying from Chandigarh. The team from Devprayag rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information. SDRF was informed, and they too reached there. There were five occupants in the car; two of them died. Three others were rescued, and they are out of danger. They have been sent to the nearest health centre." (ANI)

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