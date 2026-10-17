Odisha Vigilance seizes over Rs 21.88 lakh cash from superintending engineer

Odisha Vigilance has seized unaccounted suspected ill-gotten cash amounting to Rs 21.88 lakh from a superintending engineer following a late-night interception in Bhubaneswar and subsequent searches at his rented flat and paternal house, Odisha Vigilance said on Saturday. According to Odisha Vigilance, Prasanjit Das, Superintending Engineer, Mahanadi Northern Division, Jagatpur, Cuttack, was intercepted near AG Chowk in Bhubaneswar late on Friday night while travelling in his officially hired vehicle.

The action was taken following a tip-off regarding the alleged collection of bribes from various contractors. During the interception, Vigilance officials recovered Rs 7,28,620 in suspected unaccounted cash from Das’s possession. Following the interception, simultaneous searches were conducted early on Saturday at his rented flat, D-401, Trident Galaxy, Ghatikia, in Bhubaneswar, and his paternal house in Baragada.

During the search of his rented flat, officials recovered an additional Rs 14.60 lakh, taking the total cash seized to Rs 21,88,620. As Das could not satisfactorily account for the total amount, the cash was seized, Odisha Vigilance said.

Das has been detained for further investigation and is being interrogated to ascertain the source of the cash, the vigilance added. In this connection, a case has been registered at Bhubaneswar Vigilance police station and is under investigation (ANI)