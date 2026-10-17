Keralam: CBI arrests key accused in international cyber fraud and ATM card smuggling case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Muhammed Fasal K, a key accused in an international cyber fraud and ATM card smuggling syndicate, from his residence in Thamarassery, Kozhikode on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 18:44 IST
Keralam: CBI arrests key accused in international cyber fraud and ATM card smuggling case
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Muhammed Fasal K, a key accused in an international cyber fraud and ATM card smuggling syndicate, from his residence in Thamarassery, Kozhikode on Saturday. The case relates to a Rs 1.04 crore cyber fraud reported in July 2024, in which a Thrissur-based complainant was allegedly duped by fraudsters posing as FedEx officials and cybercrime police.

The victim was forced to transfer Rs 1,04,40,111 on the pretext of verifying his bank account. The CBI investigation uncovered an international network that allegedly purchased debit and ATM cards from young people and students for Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000 each and smuggled them to Dubai. The cards were allegedly used by foreign associates to withdraw proceeds of cyber fraud.

The investigation also revealed that the accused allegedly withdrew money abroad and invested it in real estate across India and smuggled gold in Keralam. He was earlier intercepted at Bengaluru Airport on May 13, 2026, while attempting to escape to Sharjah, following the issuance of a Look Out Circular.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a pan-India banking recruitment racket involving impersonation and cheating across Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal, arresting four key operatives, including a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) inspector, the agency said. The accused allegedly impersonated candidates at multiple stages of the selection process, including written examinations and interviews, undermining the integrity of public examinations and depriving genuine aspirants of their rightful opportunities.

According to a CBI release, the case was registered on a complaint filed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).(ANI)

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