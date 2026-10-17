Keralam: Sabarimala Temple opens for Thulam month rituals; CM Satheesan offers prayers

The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple opened on Saturday for the Thulam month rituals, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan and several other dignitaries visiting the hill shrine to offer prayers.

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 21:12 IST
Keralam: Sabarimala Temple opens for Thulam month rituals; CM Satheesan offers prayers
Keralam CM VD Satheesan at Sabarimala Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple opened on Saturday for the Thulam month rituals, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan and several other dignitaries visiting the hill shrine to offer prayers. In the presence of Tantri Kandar Brahmadathan, head priest Prasad E D opened the sanctum and lit the ceremonial lamp. The sacred fire was subsequently lit in the Aazhi, below the 18 holy steps.

Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan, Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar, Keralam State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar and MLAs Pazhakulam Madhu and C V Shanthakumar were among those who reached the Sannidhanam for darshan. Despite heavy rainfall, thousands of devotees gathered at the shrine to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa.

The temple will open for devotees at 5 am on Sunday, the first day of the Thulam month. The selection of the new Melsanthies (chief priests) for the Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will also take place on Sunday through a draw of lots. The selection process for the Sabarimala Melsanthi will be held at the Sopanam at 7.30 am, after the Usha Pooja. The process will be conducted under the supervision of Sabarimala Special Commissioner R Jayakrishnan and Devaswom Commissioner B Sunilkumar. The draw for the Malikappuram Melsanthi will subsequently be held at the Malikappuram temple.

This year's Thulam month rituals hold special significance as the Sabarimala temple is opening on the days of Mahanavami and Vijayadashami after several decades, according to officials. The temple will close on October 22 at 10 pm, following the completion of the Thulam month rituals. (ANI)

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