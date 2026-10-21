J-K: At least 10 injured as passenger bus meets with accident in Udhampur

"At least 10 people sustained injuries when a passenger bus met with an accident at Gala Pachound in Udhampur district. Following the incident, emergency relief teams, alongside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and medical personnel, rushed to the spot to coordinate rescue and evacuation efforts. No casualties have been reported so far, and administration officials remain actively engaged on the ground," Dwivedi said.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 10:20 IST
J-K: At least 10 injured as passenger bus meets with accident in Udhampur
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 people sustained injuries after a passenger bus met with an accident at Gala Pachound in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, Deputy Commissioner Ananth Dwivedi said on Wednesday. Following the incident, emergency relief teams and medical personnel rushed to the spot to coordinate rescue and evacuation efforts. No deaths have been reported so far.

"At least 10 people sustained injuries when a passenger bus met with an accident at Gala Pachound in Udhampur district. Following the incident, emergency relief teams, alongside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and medical personnel, rushed to the spot to coordinate rescue and evacuation efforts. No casualties have been reported so far, and administration officials remain actively engaged on the ground," Dwivedi said. Medical teams rushed to the spot, while medical staff at Sub-District Hospital Ramnagar were placed on alert. Arrangements have been made at the hospital to provide treatment to the injured.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, in a separate incident on October 15, two people were killed, and three others were rescued after a taxi fell into a deep gorge near Pali Pulia on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand, officials said.

Following the accident, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to locate the vehicle and rescue the occupants. Pankaj Bhatt, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kirti Nagar, said the vehicle was travelling from Chandigarh when the accident occurred. He said five people were travelling in the vehicle, of whom two died on the spot, and three were rescued.

Speaking to ANI, SDM said, "The vehicle was plying from Chandigarh. The team from Devprayag rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information. SDRF was informed, and they too reached there. There were five occupants in the car; two of them died. Three others were rescued, and they are out of danger. They have been sent to the nearest health centre." (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UNESCO presses Sudan on disaster and gold mining risks after deadly Darfur landslide

UNESCO presses Sudan on disaster and gold mining risks after deadly Darfur l...

Global
2
How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report Reveals 

How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report R...

Global
3
Cuba accuses US of letting terrorists to operate with impunity after speedboat raid

Cuba accuses US of letting terrorists to operate with impunity after speedbo...

Global
4
South Korea military chief orders firm response to any further North Korean provocations

South Korea military chief orders firm response to any further North Korean ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Does Research Capacity Matter for China’s Green Policy and Land-Use Coordination?

The Creative Advantage: Sustainable Leadership in Digitally Evolving Business World

Morocco's Blue Economy Supports 495,000 Jobs, but Climate Change Puts Future Growth at Risk

Could Workplace Bullying Be Silencing Radiographers’ Concerns About Patient Safety?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026