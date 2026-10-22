Air quality remains in ‘Poor’ category as CAQM invokes GRAP stage 1 across Delhi-NCR

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 299 at 10:31 AM on the government’s AQI dashboard, while private air quality monitoring platform IQAir recorded an AQI of 242 at 9:30 AM. Area-wise, the AQI around Akshardham Temple stood at 237. Among other locations in Delhi, Defence Colony recorded an AQI of around 261, Shahdara 225, Deoli 203, Rohini 226, Anand Vihar 237, Patparganj 298 and ITO 280.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect as the national capital’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category. According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Delhi’s daily average AQI rose to 244 at 2 PM on Wednesday, prompting the CAQM sub-committee to invoke Stage 1 measures across the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

A day earlier, Delhi recorded its first "poor" air quality day of the season on Wednesday morning, as a thick layer of haze engulfed parts of the city following overnight Dussehra celebrations. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 309 and Chandni Chowk 307, both falling in the 'very poor' category. Alipur recorded an AQI of 273, Anand Vihar 237, Ashok Vihar 223, Bawana 275, Patparganj 298, Rohini 291, Wazirpur 253, Akshardham 237 and ITO 280, all falling in the 'poor' category.

Delhi's AQI surged to 238 at 10 am on Wednesday, marking a jump of 59 points from Tuesday afternoon's reading of 179. The decision was taken after a Sub-Committee on GRAP, in its meeting, reviewed the air quality scenario across the region.

"The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi which was observed 179 (Moderate Category) on 20.10.2026, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 02:00 PM on 21.10.2026 (Poor Category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in 'Poor' category in the coming days," read an order. "Actions under Stage l of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-1," it added.

Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as "good", 51 to 100 as "satisfactory", 101 to 200 as "moderate", 201 to 300 as "poor", 301 to 400 as "very poor", and 401 to 500 as "severe". In Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) sprayed water on major roads across the city to curb rising air pollution. The AQI in Lucknow’s Lalbagh area stood at 223, in the ‘Poor’ category, according to the CPCB. (ANI)