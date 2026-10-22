Six dead, 20 injured as passenger bus hits roadside tree in Chhattisgarh; CM announces compensation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured person.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 21:34 IST
Six dead, 20 injured as passenger bus hits roadside tree in Chhattisgarh; CM announces compensation
Superintendent of Police Ratna Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Passenger bus carrying 46 people crashed into a roadside tree in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district, leaving six people dead and twenty injured, officials said on Thursday. According to Superintendent of Police Ratna Singh, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon near Kelhari, close to Rozi village.

The official further stated that police will register an FIR and conduct a thorough, detailed investigation to clearly determine the exact cause of the crash. "We received information this afternoon that this incident occurred near Kelhari, close to Rozi village. Based on the figures we have gathered here, there were 46 people on board; unfortunately, six of them have passed away. Around 20 people have sustained serious injuries, including fractures, while others have minor injuries. They are all currently undergoing treatment here. According to eyewitnesses and local residents who arrived at the scene immediately to help, the steering system failed. We will register an FIR and conduct a thorough, detailed investigation to clearly determine the exact cause..." Singh told reporters.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured person. "The news of the untimely demise of 6 people in the horrific bus accident on the Manendragarh-Kelhari route is extremely heartbreaking. My deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching incident," he said in a  post on X in hindi (translated).

"The state government will provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50 thousand each to the injured. Treatment of the injured is ongoing at Civil Hospital Manendragarh and District Hospital Chirimiri, while 2 passengers seriously injured have been referred to Ambikapur for better treatment. Instructions have been given to the district administration to ensure all necessary arrangements for the treatment of the injured," his post added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026