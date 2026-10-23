ED raids 13 places across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh in fraudulent NRI housing loan case  

The search operation began early in the morning in close coordination with police and other security forces under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), covering the premises of suspects linked to the case.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 11:20 IST
ED raids 13 places across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh in fraudulent NRI housing loan case  
Represenative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at 13 locations across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chandigarh in connection with a money laundering case relating to fraudulent NRI housing loans allegedly obtained using forged documents, officials said. The search operation began early in the morning in close coordination with police and other security forces under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), covering the premises of suspects linked to the case.

The entities covered in the search operation are Antriksh Promoters and Developers Pvt Ltd and Sunshine Infrawell Pvt Ltd, the officials said. As per the officials privy to the development, the operation is aimed at gathering evidence related to the suspected financial irregularities and tracing the money linked to the alleged offence.

The investigation relates to alleged fraud involving housing loans intended for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), with forged documents allegedly used to obtain the loans. The federal agency is investigating the alleged role of the entities involved in the money laundering as well as the amount of the suspected fraud.

In the search operation, the ED can provisionally seize documents and digital evidence, among other evidence believed to be proceeds of crime, subject to the provisions of the law. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026