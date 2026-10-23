Fadnavis urges people to vote in large numbers in Maharashtra MLC polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged people to participate in large numbers in the ongoing Legislative Council elections, describing the polling as a celebration of democracy.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 12:28 IST
Fadnavis urges people to vote in large numbers in Maharashtra MLC polls
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged people to participate in large numbers in the ongoing Legislative Council elections, describing the polling as a celebration of democracy. Fadnavis appealed after casting his vote in the Nagpur Divisional Graduates' Constituency election. He said voters were showing enthusiasm and expressed confidence that the polling process would be conducted smoothly and peacefully.

"I've voted in the Graduates' Constituency election. Voting is underway in five places, and people are casting their votes. My only appeal to everyone is that this is a celebration of democracy. Please vote in as large numbers as possible," Fadnavis said. He said the Legislative Council was the Upper House of the state legislature and stressed the importance of participation by graduates and teachers in the elections.

Expressing happiness over the turnout, Fadnavis said the enthusiasm among voters was comparable to that seen during general elections. "I'm really happy to see people in line, exercising their right to vote. This is exactly what democracy is all about," he said.

Responding to questions about allegations surrounding the circulation of an audio clip linked to activist Manoj Jarange, the Chief Minister said the matter would be investigated thoroughly. He said representatives of the Shiv Sena and the BJP had sought an inquiry into the audio clip, adding that Jarange had also demanded an investigation.

"That whatever clip or conversation has come out will be completely forensically examined," Fadnavis said, referring to the assurance given to those who had raised concerns over the matter. (ANI)

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