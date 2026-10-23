CISF trooper awarded for apprehending NRI from Kuala Lumpur attempting to flee during security screening

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has awarded its trooper for chasing down and stopping a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) from Kuala Lumpur who tried to flee with suspicious baggage at Jama Masjid metro station in Delhi on October 17. 

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 16:24 IST
CISF trooper awarded for apprehending NRI from Kuala Lumpur attempting to flee during security screening
CISF personnel Abhishek Verma with DG (Photo/CISF). Image Credit: ANI
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The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has awarded its trooper for chasing down and stopping a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) from Kuala Lumpur who tried to flee with suspicious baggage at Jama Masjid metro station in Delhi on October 17. Abhishek Verma, the CISF trooper, was awarded the Director General's Commendation Certificate and a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for his exceptional vigilance.

Verma is from West Karbi Anglong district in Assam and is posted with the CISF Unit, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). He joined the CISF through direct recruitment on May 29, 2018 and has more than eight years of service with the force. On October 17, the CISF said a passenger, later identified as an NRI from Kuala Lumpur, reached the station's security checkpoint.

"As the passenger's bag went through the X-ray baggage scanner, a very dense object inside it showed up dark on the screen. CISF personnel asked him to open the bag for a physical check. He picked up the bag, ran out of the frisking booth and took the escalator towards the exit gate," said the CISF. Verma, on frisking duty at the entry point, ran after him along with his colleagues and stopped him at the gate before he could leave the station.

The passenger, who was then brought to the station control room, informed the CISF that he was a non-resident Indian (NRI) from Kuala Lumpur who had arrived in India a day earlier. "A semi-solid substance was found stitched inside an undergarment in his bag. As it could not be identified on the spot, the Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) was called. He was handed over to the police, along with his belongings, for further investigation," the force said.

Commending Verma's action, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan said that Verma showed exceptional vigilance, alertness and swift action in stopping the suspect with suspicious baggage. He said Verma's response reflects exemplary professionalism and dedication to the service, and that such presence of mind at the frontline is what keeps lakhs of metro commuters safe every day. CODF said Verma's quick thinking and courage on duty, backed by the alertness of his team, turned a few critical seconds at the checkpoint into a timely result.

"His action is a reminder of the constant vigil and readiness that CISF personnel keep up at every entry point of the Delhi Metro," said the force. (ANI)

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