Cyclone Arnab: IMD issues red, orange alerts in Odisha; 225 fire teams deployed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha as Cyclone Arnab is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam on the forenoon of October 28, with 225 fire service teams and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel deployed for preparedness and rescue operations. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible landslides across several districts of Odisha. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall activity on October 28, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in some districts, while the impact is expected to continue into October 29 before receding substantially from October 30.

Speaking to reporters on preparations ahead of the cyclone, Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, said Cyclone Arnab was moving over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour during the previous six hours. "The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by midnight on October 26, followed by further intensification into a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27," she said.

"The cyclone is expected to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115 to 125 kilometres per hour, gusting to 140 kilometres per hour," she added. According to Mohanty, rainfall associated with the cyclone is expected to begin in Odisha mostly from the evening or night of October 27.

On October 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput districts, for which an orange alert has been issued. Rainfall in these districts is likely to range between 12 centimetres and 20 centimetres, IMD informed. She added, "Isolated heavy rainfall is also forecast in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Nuapada and Balangir districts on October 27. Wind speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, gusting to 60 kilometres per hour, are likely in Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Puri districts."

For October 28, the IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Odisha, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at a few places in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts, while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Balangir.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has additionally been forecast for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Bargarh and Nuapada on October 28, with widespread rainfall activity likely to continue into October 29. Meanwhile, Odisha has stepped up its preparedness, with fire and emergency services deploying teams, boats and specialised equipment in vulnerable districts.

On preparations ahead of the cyclone, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Fire and Emergency Services Dr Umashankar Dash told ANI that six districts had been identified as a focus: Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Ganjam. "In view of the cyclone forecast, six districts have been identified as a focus: Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Ganjam... We are expecting strong winds, heavy rainfall and possible landslides. To mitigate these risks, we are deploying 225 teams of fire personnel, along with equipment and highly sophisticated vehicles. More than 100 boats are also being deployed in various areas," Dash told ANI.

He said a state-level command centre was operating round the clock to monitor rescue operations and the situation on the ground. "A state-level command centre is operating round the clock to monitor every rescue operation and situation. If required, additional manpower, equipment and vehicles will be deployed," he added.

The NDRF has also mobilised teams for Odisha and neighbouring states in view of the cyclone alert. Santosh Kumar Paswan, Second-in-Command of the NDRF's 3rd Battalion at Munduli, told ANI that teams had been deployed in Odisha, while additional personnel had been mobilised for Visakhapatnam and Chhattisgarh.

"As per the IMD alert, a cyclone is expected to hit the coastal areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Accordingly, we have deployed five teams in Odisha, mobilised four teams for Visakhapatnam and deployed four teams for Chhattisgarh," Paswan said. He said NDRF teams were equipped to respond to emergencies and could be mobilised at short notice. "NDRF teams are always ready with all their equipment. Our mandate is to mobilise a team within the shortest possible time, with a minimum mobilisation time of 20 minutes. We are prepared to respond to any eventuality or threat," he added.

Separately, in Delhi, IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclone had intensified into Cyclonic Storm Arnab on Monday morning and was located over the central Bay of Bengal by noon, approximately 650 kilometres from Kakinada. "It has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Arnab' today morning. By noon today, it is located over the central part of the Bay of Bengal, about 650 kilometres away from Kakinada. As per our prediction, it is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by today evening, and further into a very severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow," Mohapatra said.

He said the system would continue moving west-northwestwards before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam and Kakinada, during the forenoon of October 28. "At the time of landfall, it will be a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 115 to 125 kilometres per hour, gusting to 140 kilometres per hour. At present, its wind speed is about 70 to 80 kilometres per hour, gusting to 90 kilometres per hour, and the sea condition is high," he said.

The sea conditions are expected to gradually deteriorate to very high to phenomenal levels, with wave heights exceeding 14 metres on October 27, Mohapatra said. "Along the South Odisha coast, the wind speed will be around 60 to 80 kilometres per hour, gusting to 90 kilometres per hour. There will also be a storm surge of 1 to 1.5 metres above the astronomical tide, which is expected to inundate low-lying areas of coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh, especially North Andhra Pradesh, with the maximum storm surge expected over the East Godavari, Kakinada, and Yanam areas," he said.

Mohapatra said rainfall would commence from October 27, with the maximum rainfall expected on October 28 over Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. "Transport will be affected, especially the Indian Railways, national highways, and air transport on the 28th, starting from the evening of the 27th. Ports and shipping activity will also be affected. Consequently, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and a complete suspension of fishing operations has been recommended," he said.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as the cyclone approaches, while transport, port and shipping operations are expected to face disruptions, particularly from the evening of October 27 and during October 28. The rainfall activity is expected to recede substantially from October 30. (ANI)