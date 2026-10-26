ECI suspends six officials, orders action against 21 others over Agra teachers' constituency polling irregularities

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered the suspension of six officials found guilty of irregularities during the October 23 polling in the Agra Division Teachers' Constituency for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. The commision also directed disciplinary proceedings against two presiding officers, three polling officers, five head constables and 11 constables deployed at the affected polling stations. The Commission has identified officials deployed at Polling Stations No. 21 and 26 for action in connection with the irregularities.

At Polling Station No. 21, located at the Kshetra Panchayat Office in Saiyan, the officials named are Sector Magistrate OP Chak, District Khadi and Village Industries Officer, Agra; Sector Police Officer Harisharan Singh, Inspector, Crime Branch; and Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar of Etmaddaula Police Station, Agra. At Polling Station No. 26, located at the Kshetra Panchayat Office in Fatehabad, the officials named are Sector Magistrate Vishal Rathore, Regional Forest Officer, Fatehabad, Agra; Sector Police Officer Purushottam Pal, Additional Inspector, Fatehabad, Agra; and Sub-Inspector Sumit Tyagi of Ekta Police Station, Agra.

The Commission has also ordered re-polling at three polling stations in the constituency on Monday after declaring the polling held at these locations on October 23 void under Section 58A(2)(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. According to a press release issued by the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, re-polling will be conducted at Polling Station No. 20 at the Tehsil Campus in Kheragarh, Polling Station No. 21 at the Kshetra Panchayat Office in Saiyan, and Polling Station No. 26 at the Kshetra Panchayat Office in Fatehabad.

The decision comes as part of the 2026 biennial elections for five Graduates' Constituencies and six Teachers' Constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. (ANI)