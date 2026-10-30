Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit to take over as next Chief of Air Staff on Saturday

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will take over as the new Chief of the Air Staff on Saturday (October 31), succeeding Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who is superannuating after a 25-month tenure.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 22:51 IST
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit to take over as next Chief of Air Staff on Saturday
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit (FilePhoto/IAF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will take over as the new Chief of the Air Staff on Saturday (October 31), succeeding Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who is superannuating after a 25-month tenure. Outgoing Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has already received three official farewells, including one hosted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. His final farewell, marked by a ceremonial guard of honour, is scheduled for Saturday, his last day in office.

Air Marshal Dixit, who has been widely associated with efforts to promote indigenous platforms, including the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and other indigenous aircraft projects in the IAF, is expected to further strengthen the government's Aatmanirbharta initiative in the defence sector. Commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986, Air Marshal Dixit is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College in Bangladesh and the National Defence College. He has accumulated more than 3,500 hours of flying experience.

According to the Ministry of Defence, he has held several significant operational and staff appointments during his career. As Commanding Officer, he re-equipped No. 9 Squadron with Mirage-2000 aircraft. He subsequently commanded a frontline fighter air base in the Western Sector and a premier fighter training base in the Southern Sector.

He also served as Air Defence Commander of the Southern Air Command and held key appointments at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), including Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects) and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans). In recognition of his distinguished service to the nation, Air Marshal Dixit has been conferred several military honours, including the Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026. (ANI)

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