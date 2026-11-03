Gujarat: Freight train derails near Dhedela, two Delhi-bound trains affected

Two wheels of a freight train derailed near Dhedela while travelling from Dahod toward Jakot, affecting traffic on the down line on Monday night.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 09:50 IST
Gujarat: Freight train derails near Dhedela, two Delhi-bound trains affected
Visuals of the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Two wheels of a freight train derailed near Dhedela while travelling from Dahod toward Jakot, affecting traffic on the down line on Monday night. The empty freight train was heading toward Madhya Pradesh at the time of the incident.

Two Delhi-bound trains were delayed following the derailment. Following the incident, Railway teams immediately initiated restoration work. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, seven empty railway coaches, which reportedly rolled away unattended from the railway yard at Jolarpettai Junction in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district, travelled nearly six kilometres without an engine before derailing near Thamaleri Muthur, disrupting train services between Bengaluru and Chennai.

The incident triggered an emergency response, with railway authorities alerting officials to stop trains approaching Jolarpettai from Bengaluru at various locations to prevent a possible collision. A major accident was reportedly averted after the gatekeeper on duty heard the unusual noise of the derailed coaches and immediately alerted railway authorities. According to preliminary information, the seven empty coaches had been stationed at the coach maintenance yard for repair-related work. The coaches were reportedly pushed by an engine but were allegedly not properly secured or brought under control by railway staff, following which they began rolling on their own.

Following the alert, railway personnel rushed to the spot and initiated a clearance operation to remove the derailed coaches from the main track. The incident affected several trains operating on the Bengaluru-Chennai route, resulting in delays to their scheduled services and causing disruption to passenger movement. (ANI)

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