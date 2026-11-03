Indian Navy rescues 20 crew members of fishing vessel 'Azini' hijacked off Somalia coast 

In a swift and well-coordinated operation spanning over 48 hours, the Indian Navy successfully liberated the fishing vessel, Azini, from armed pirates. The operation culminated in the safe rescue of all 20 crew members, with no casualties or injuries. Fishing Vessel Azini was reported to have been hijacked by an armed pirate group earlier last month, off the northeastern coast of Somalia. The hijacking represented a significant maritime security threat, with the possibility of the vessel being employed as a ‘mother ship’ for launching further pirate attacks against merchant shipping in the region.

Responding to the situation, the Indian Navy tasked a mission-deployed warship to intervene, supported by a maritime reconnaissance aircraft. Working in close coordination, these platforms located the vessel after persistent surveillance, tracked its movements and employed calibrated non-kinetic measures to contain its movement and prevent its escape. Marine Commandos were augmented through a precision airdrop by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft.

Executing a swift and well-coordinated tactical intervention, the Indian Navy secured the vessel, overcame the pirate threat and ensured the safe release of all 20 crew members. "The successful operation is a testament to the Indian Navy’s high operational preparedness and ability to undertake complex maritime security operations through seamless inter-service coordination. It also underscores India’s unwavering commitment to remaining First Responder and Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region," the Indian Navy said.

It stands committed to safeguarding seafarers, protecting vital maritime trade routes and ensuring a safe, secure and stable maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Navy said. (ANI)